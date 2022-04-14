Bernard Telsey Teases More Tony Winners for THE GILDED AGE Season Two

Click Here for More Articles on The Gilded Age

Casting directors Bernard Telsey and Adam Caldwell have revealed that more Tony winners and Tony nominees will be joining The Gilded Age in it's upcoming second season.

In a new interview with Variety, the pair discussed the positive response to first season, accrediting some of the show's success to the high amount of Broadway actors present in the series.

"I think our secret weapon of putting every theater and musical theater actor into it created just an extra buzz in the New York community," Bernard Telsey said.

The first season featured appearances by Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Katie Finneran, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Nathan Lane, Denée Benton, Claybourne Elder, and many more.

The pair also began to tease casting for the upcoming second season, which is currently in production.

"We just added a Tony winner last night at 11 p.m. for a major role in season two. It's like the prerequisite," Telsey joked.

"We have another that's already set for seven or eight episodes so that's definitely two Tony winners. Another two-time nominated actor...but we're still at it," Adam Caldwell teased.

The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon).

Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon). Exposed to a world on the BRINK of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?

