THE MUSIC MAN
THE MUSIC MAN is Accepting Submissions for Child Dancers

To submit, kids must be exceptional technical dancers, who sing well, and are under 4'11''.

Apr. 14, 2022  

The Telsey Office has just announced that they are seeking young dancers to join the cast of The Music Man on Broadway. Video submissions for kids 7-12 years old will be accepted through Monday, April 18, 2022 at TheMusicManBwayCasting@gmail.com. Rehearsals will begin May 23, 2022.

Check out more details in the casting notice below!

The Music Man

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."


Get the best prices on tickets to The Music Man - click here.


