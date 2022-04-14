Meet the Cast of POTUS; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Selina Fillinger's new Broadway comedy POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, officially begins previews tonight, April 14.

Directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, the show recently moved up its press opening to the matinee of Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Shubert Theatre.

One 4-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most will risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander in Chief out of trouble.

An uproarious Broadway debut by playwright Selina Fillinger, directed by five-time Tony Award® winner Susan Stroman, POTUS is a riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world.

Meet the cast below!

LILLI COOPER (Chris)

Broadway: Tootsie (Julie) TONY Nomination, Spongebob Squarepants (Sandy), Wicked (Elphaba), Spring Awakening (original cast). Theater favorites: Mack & Mabel (Encores), Tick, Tick...Boom! (Keen Company), Sundown, Yellow Moon (WP Theater), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (American Repertory Theater), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). Television: "Fraggle Rock:Back To The Rock", "NCIS New Orleans", "Dynasty", "Bull", "Instinct", "Elementary", "The Code", and "The Good Fight". LaGuardia Arts High School, Vassar alum. And most gratefully, Bodie's Mom. lillicooper.com @lilcoopz

LEA DELARIA (Bernadette)

is an Emmy Award Winning actress currently appearing as 'Professor Mendelson' in Apple TV's Physical, 'Queenie' in HULU's Reprisal, Netflix's "Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness," as 'Molly Yarnchopper' in the Netflix and DreamWorks animated series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, in Wes Hurley's movie memoir Potato Dreams of America, and in Tom Gustafson's upcoming feature film Glitter & Doom. Additional TV credits include Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" (3 SAG Award Wins), Showtime's "Shameless", "Californication", Comedy Central's "Broad City", IFC's "Baroness Von Sketch", MTV's "Awkward", and Cartoon Network's "Clarence". Selected film credits include the voice of 'Miss Fritter' in Pixar's Cars 3, Support The Girls, First Wives Club, Dear Dumb Diary, and Edge of Seventeen. She appeared on Broadway as Eddie/Dr. Scott in The Rocky Horror Show, and as Hildy in the Public Theatre's On the Town (Obie, Theatre World, Drama Desk Awards), and too many Off Broadway plays to mention. Lea has five records on the Warner Jazz and Classics label; her sixth, House of David, was released in 2015. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

RACHEL DRATCH (Stephanie)

is perhaps best known for her 7 years on "Saturday Night Live", where she created many memorable characters including "Debbie Downer." Other television credits include her recurring role on "King of Queens" where she played opposite Patton Oswalt as his girlfriend, Denise, and various roles on "30 Rock." She has lent her voice to many successful animated series including Fox's "Bob's Burgers," the Warner Bros' "Harley Quinn" and "Tenn Titans Go!" On the feature side, Rachel has appeared in Adam Sandler films such as Just Go With It and Click. More recently, Rachel has starred in Netflix's Wine Country along with Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Anna Gasteyer, and Paula Pell. She was also featured as corrupt parole officer "Paula" in season 10 of Showtime's hit dramedy "Shameless" and as "Linda Shuck" on "The Good Fight". In 2021, Rachel collaborated with former SNL co-star Ana Gasteyer to write and star in their parody of a Hallmark Christmas movie through Viacom/CBS, A Clüsterfünke Christmas. Kicking off 2022, Rachel can be seen in I Love My Dad, premiering at this year's SXSW festival.

JULIANNE HOUGH (Dusty)

Emmy Award-winner, Producer, Entertainer, and Entrepreneur Julianne Hough is known to audiences around the world for her success in the worlds of film, television and music. She became a household name as a two-time professional champion on ABC's top-rated Dancing with the Stars. She later joined DWTS as a judge as well as NBC's America's Got Talent as a judge while paving her way as an award-winning recording artist and accomplished actress in television and film. Her acting credits include Safe Haven opposite Josh Duhamel, Diablo Cody's Paradise with Russell Brand and Octavia Spencer, Rock of Ages with Tom Cruise, and Netflix's original Dolly Parton anthology series Jolene. Julianne is the founder of Canary House Productions, which aims to provide inspiring and diverse content that dynamically impact lives through stories of transformation, self-discovery and identity. Her self-titled debut album, released by Universal Music Group Nashville in 2008, hit the Billboard Country charts at #1 and entered the Billboard 200 at #3, marking the highest debut for a country artist since 2006. She recently launched KINRGY, a judgment free dance platform and movement experience inspired by the elements, which she led in sold-out engagements across the country as part of Oprah's 2020 Vision tour. In 2021, Julianne launched Fresh Vine Wines alongside friend Nina Dobrev, an exclusive collection of premium low-carb, low-calorie, gluten-free, Keto, and vegan-friendly wines available nationwide.

​​​​SUZY NAKAMURA (Jean)

can currently be seen as 'Iris Kimura', opposite Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, in the HBO comedy series "Avenue 5" from creator Armando Iannucci ("Veep"), returning soon for a second season. Most recently, Suzy starred in the recurring role 'Irene Abe' on the fourth season of the FX crime drama "Snowfall" from creator John Singleton. She will soon reprise the recurring role of 'Karen' in the third season of the Netflix dark comedy "Dead to Me", opposite Christina Applegate. Born and raised in Chicago, Suzy began her career in the touring company of The Second City and later opened the first two shows at The Second City Detroit. After moving to Los Angeles, she began guest starring on television, landing recurring roles on "The West Wing" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Additional TV credits include "Go On" opposite Matthew Perry, "Help Me Help You" with Ted Danson, and most recently the ABC network comedy "Dr. Ken" opposite Ken Jeong, as well as "The Goldbergs", "Blackish", "Veep", "Modern Family", "Tacoma FD," "Men of a Certain Age," "Station 19", "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", "How I Met Your Mother", "Castle, "Grey's Anatomy", and "Bones" among others. She has voiced many characters on projects such as the HBO Max animated sitcom "Close Enough," the Netflix adult animated comedy "Inside Job," and Fox's "Bob's Burgers." Film credits include Horrible Bosses 2 opposite Chris Pine, and the notable independents Strawberry Fields (Venice Int'l FF, Fukuoka Asian FF), Treasure Island (Sundance, Special Jury Prize), American Zombie (Slamdance, SXSW) Mike Figgis' Timecode with Salma Hayek and Leslie Mann, Harmony and Me opposite Kevin Corrigan (NDNF, Sundance Annenberg Grant), and Afternoon Delight (Sundance) for director Jill Soloway. In her spare time, Suzy volunteers with Food on Foot, an organization dedicated to providing the unhoused of L.A. with nutritious meals, clothing, and assistance in the transition to employment and housing.

JULIE WHITE (Harriet)

is an acclaimed actress of stage & screen. On Broadway, she won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her role in The Little Dog Laughed; was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award for her role in Joe Mantello's production of Airline Highway; received a Tony-nomination for her performance in Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus opposite Nathan Lane; and has also starred in A Doll's House 2 with Stephen Henderson and Jane Houdyshell; the revival of Sylvia opposite Matthew Broderick and Annaleigh Ashford; Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike, and The Heidi Chronicles. Off-Broadway credits include The Roundabout Theatre Company's The Understudy and Fiction; The Public Theatre's Twelfth Night; and Playwrights Horizon's Bad Dates, to name some favorites. For her stage work, she has won an Obie Award, The Elliot Norton Award, the Ovation Award and has been nominated multiple times for Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Drama League Awards. On Television, Julie will soon be seen opposite Pete Holmes in the new CBS comedy "How We Roll", in addition to appearances in two upcoming Apple TV + projects: "Roar", amongst an all-star cast including Nicole Kidman and Cynthia Erivo; and "WeCrashed" opposite Anne Hathaway. Other notable TV roles include starring opposite Kiefer Sutherland and Anthony Edwards on the final season of "Designated Survivor"; the critically acclaimed limited series "Mrs. America" alongside Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson; a recurring arc on the CBS series "NCIS: Hawaii"; appearing as Antoinette, the AA sponsor of "Nurse Jackie" on Showtime; the Amazon series "Alpha House" starring opposite John Goodman; NBC's "Go On" opposite Matthew Perry, for which she won the Gracie Award; Mitzi Dalton Huntley in Alan Ball's "Six Feet Under"; Nadine Swoboda on ABC's "Grace Under Fire"; Dr. Anne Morella on "Law & Order: SVU"; and comedy appearances on cult favorites "You're The Worst" and "Man Seeking Woman". On Film, Julie appeared in Lincoln, directed by Steven Spielberg, opposite Daniel Day Lewis and Sally Field; and has been a staple on the indie scene in such festival films as Breaking Upwards, Hello I Must Be Going, Morning, My Idiot Brother, and Life Partners. Additional studio features include the massively successful Transformers franchise, Michael Clayton opposite George Clooney, The Astronaut Farmer with Billy Bob Thornton, and the animated film Monsters and Aliens.

VANESSA WILLIAMS (Margaret)

is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in the entertainment industry. Her critically acclaimed work in film, television, recordings and the Broadway stage have earned her 4 Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony nomination, 3 SAG award nominations, 7 NAACP Image Awards, and 3 Satellite Awards. Vanessa's Broadway credits include co-starring with Cicely Tyson in The Trip to Bountiful, After Midnight, and a special limited engagement in Hey, Look Me Over at New York City Center. She also recently starred in the revival of City of Angels on The West End in London. Her platinum single "Colors of the Wind," from Disney's Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe for Best Original Song. One of the world's most accomplished concert artists, she has appeared regularly with the most prestigious symphony orchestras in the world, including the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center. Vanessa achieved a career pinnacle with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her autobiography, You Have No Idea, co-written with her mother Helen Williams, was a New York Times Bestseller. Vanessa is a strong advocate for equal rights and was honored with the Human Rights Campaign "Ally for Equality" Award for her humanitarian contributions. She has also embraced and supporting such organizations as Black Theatre United, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, Special Olympics, Broadway Cares-Equity Fights AIDS and several others.