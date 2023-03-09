Wake Up With BWW 3/9: A DOLL'S HOUSE Opens, LIFE OF PI and CAMELOT Begin Previews, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

First we'd like to wish a happy first preview to Life of Pi and Camelot, as well as happy opening to A Doll's House!

Yesterday, we learned the full cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which begins Broadway previews this month. Plus, all new rehearsal photos were released for the show.

Titanique has announced an extension of its Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre, with performances now through September 10, 2023. The cast also released a music video for 'My Heart Will Go On' which can be viewed below!

In news from across the pond, A Strange Loop is headed to London this summer! The production will make its premiere at the Barbican Theatre 17 June - 9 September, running for a limited 12-week season.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Goldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With Madonna

by Michael Major

Before Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger starred in the Oscar-winning 2003 film adaptation of Chicago, Goldie Hawn and Madonna had been developing a verison with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Goldie Hawn has now opened up about the audition process, revealing that she felt 'undermined' by Weinstein.. (more...)

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Full Cast Announced!

by Stephi Wild

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. Plus, check out all new rehearsal photos here!. (more...)

TITANIQUE Extends Off-Broadway; Plus Watch New 'My Heart Will Go On' Music Video

by BroadwayWorld TV

Titanique will further extend its limited Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre through September 10, 2023. Check out a music video for 'My Heart Will Go On' featuring the current cast!. (more...)

MEDUSA THE MUSICAL Will Have Developmental Readings Next Week Starring Kristolyn Lloyd, Jeremy Kushnier, and More

by Stephi Wild

Developmental readings of Medusa The Musical, a new musical, with a book, music and lyrics by Wes Braver and Rachel Dean will be presented at Ripley Grier Studios (520 8th Avenue). There will be two (2) performances: Monday, March 13th @7:00 and Tuesday, March 14th @1:00pm. Seating is limited. . (more...)

Video: Donna Murphy Sings 'I Don't Want To Know' From DEAR WORLD

by BroadwayWorld TV

Watch a sneak peek of Donna Murphy as Countess Aurelia in Dear World singing 'I Don't Want To Know' accompanied by Encores! Music Director, Mary-Mitchell Campbell.. (more...)

A STRANGE LOOP Will Open in London This Summer

by Stephi Wild

A Strange Loop is headed to London this summer! The production will make its premiere at the Barbican Theatre 17 June - 9 September, running for a limited 12-week season.. (more...)

A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Announces Extension Ahead Of Opening Night

by Stephi Wild

Due to popular demand, A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, will extend ahead of the show's opening tonight at Hudson Theatre.. (more...)

Video: Watch Full Documentary on the Life of Laurie Beechman

by Nicole Rosky

A documentary about the life of Broadway great Laurie Beechman has just been released to view in its entirety. The film, which has been unavailable to view since its initial release in 2003, was directed by Gaylen Ross.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Life of Pi and Camelot begin previews tonight! Meet the cast of Life of Pie here and Camelot here!

- A Doll's House officially opens tonight! The show recently announced an extension ahead of its opening night. Learn more here!

New Releases

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to xx, who turns xx today!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!