TITANIQUE Extends Off-Broadway; Plus Watch New 'My Heart Will Go On' Music Video

The ship of dreams sails on! Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Oklahoma!, &Juliet) announced today that the new hit musical Titanique - the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion - will further extend its limited Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 E. 15th Street) through September 10, 2023.

Watch below as the current cast performs the show's closing number, "My Heart Will Go On".



When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

The musical transferred to The Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, following two sold-out extensions of its premiere engagement at the Asylum Theater, where it played from June 14 to November 13, 2022. Upon the show's December 13 reopening at the larger venue, People Magazine declared, "Just when you think it couldn't get better, Titanique makes you love it more, with a glow-up that makes the show even more impactful and irresistible. Yet, there's still a scrappy, endearing "let's put on a show" energy to it, that gives the musical its Titanic-sized charm. You're guaranteed to laugh your iceberg off."

The cast currently stars co-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special") as Céline Dion, and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Jack, alongside Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots) as Rose, Rosé (Ross McCorkell) ("RuPaul's Drag Race") as Victor Garber, Mark Evans (Mrs. Doubtfire, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Cal, Russell Daniels (80's Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, Desireé Rodriguez ("FBI", "New Amsterdam") as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell, Memphis the Musical Nat'l Tour) as The Iceberg. Blu Allen, Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer, Donnie Hammond, and Kristina Walz round out the acting company.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Tye Blue ("RuPaul's Drag Race", Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.

Titanique's storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert - Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert - on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, which followed sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, earning the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award. Upon the show's Off-Broadway premiere in 2022, The New York Times praised the musical as, "very funny! This 'Titanique' Musical Finds Its Sea Legs.... Near, far, wherever you are, Celine Dion will be there, in this camp reimagining of the maritime blockbuster that revs up into increasing absurdity." Vulture raved, "Titanique is f*cking great. Swim, Don't Walk, to see this Celine Dion jukebox fantasia!" The New York Post hailed the show as, "Sensational, hilarious and deranged! Titanique is, by a nautical mile, the funniest musical in town!"