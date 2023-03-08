Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Strange Loop
A STRANGE LOOP Will Open in London This Summer

The production will make its premiere at the Barbican Theatre 17 June - 9 September, running for a limited 12-week season.

Mar. 08, 2023  

A Strange Loop is headed to London this summer! The production will make its premiere at the Barbican Theatre 17 June - 9 September, running for a limited 12-week season. Casting has yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale on 10am on Monday 20 March.

The show's Broadway creative team will join the London run, including Director Stephen Brackett, Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, Music Supervisor Rona Siddiqui, Orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, Scenic Design by Arnulfo Maldonado, Costume Design by Montana Levi Blanco, Lighting Design by Jen Schriever and Sound Design by Drew Levy.

A STRANGE LOOP won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was named Best Musical by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Off-Broadway Alliance. Michael R. Jackson won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for A Strange Loop. Jaquel Spivey was awarded the Drama Desk Award for Best Actor in a Musical, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Actor in a Musical, and a Theatre World Award.

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

A STRANGE LOOP made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons, in May 2019, in association with Page 73 Productions. In December 2021, the show had a critically acclaimed run at Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company prior to coming to Broadway.



