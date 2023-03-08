Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Full Documentary on the Life of Laurie Beechman

Laurie Beechman passed away 25 years ago on March 8, 1998.

Mar. 08, 2023  

A documentary about the life of Broadway great Laurie Beechman, titled Listen to Her Heart, has just been released to view in its entirety. The film, which has been unavailable to watch since its initial release in 2003, was directed by Gaylen Ross.

Listen to Her Heart is narrated by Rosie O'Donnell and features commentary from Broadway luminaries such as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Alan Menken, Trevor Nunn, Cameron Mackintosh, Richard Jay-Alexander, Andrea McArdle, Loni Ackerman, Mary Testa, Sam Harris and more.

Watch the documentary in full below! Plus, tune in today at 5pm ET as Ross, Jay-Alexander, and Testa have a chat with Judi Bloom and Richard Skipper to celebrate the film.

A Tony and Drama Desk nominee, Laurie was the incomparable performer with a once in a lifetime voice that hit the rafters in such celebrated musicals as Annie, Joseph and the Amazing Color Dreamcoat, Cats, and Les Miserables. Andrew Lloyd Webber praised her "not just for her extraordinary voice, but also her remarkable contribution to musical theatre" and the New York Times hailed her as "the best young emotive belter in the dramatic tradition of Judy Garland and Barbara Streisand."

At the height of her career Laurie was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1989, the year that comedian Gilda Radner died of the same disease. Laurie faced not only a life-threatening illness, but also the prospect of never working again on the stage. Instead Laurie lived and performed with cancer for nine years. "My middle name is Hope," Laurie said. "My mother named me well."






