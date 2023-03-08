Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Goldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With Madonna

Goldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With Madonna

The film was being developed in the late 1980s, with Hawn as Velma Kelly and Madonna as Roxie Hart.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Before Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger starred in the Oscar-winning 2003 film adaptation of Chicago, Goldie Hawn and Madonna had been developing a verison with producer Harvey Weinstein.

The film was being developed in the late 1980s, with Hawn as Velma Kelly and Madonna as Roxie Hart. After Hawn had committed extensive time to the project, Weinstein decided to go in a different direction for the film.

In a new interview with Variety, Hawn opened up about the audition process, revealing that she felt "undermined" by Weinstein. After they had been quietly working on the film for some time, Weinstein commissioned a new script in which Velma was 20 years younger than Hawn was at the time.

"Harvey basically undermined me and Madonna ... I said, 'Don't f**k with me. Because I know just what you're doing. We've made a deal,'" Hawn revealed.

Although casting went in a different direction, Hawn was eventually paid for her part in developing the film.

"You stand up to a bully. And sometimes, you win. I said to him afterwards, 'You know what the best part of you paying me is? Not the money. You restored my faith in dignity and ethics.' Little did I know," she shared. "I really don't know how [Madonna] felt about it. You know, she just went with the tide."

Weinstein, who is likely spending the rest of his life in prison due to sexual crimes, commented to Variety that "acting roles were always chosen based on what was best for the project, artistically and financially."

CHICAGO ended up being nominated for 13 Academy Awards and won not only Best Picture, but also Best Supporting Actress for Catherine Zeta-Jones, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.

The film featured performances from Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, John C. Reilly, Christine Baranski, and more. Filled with electrifying musical numbers, wildly entertaining satire, and plenty of razzle dazzle, CHICAGO remains a must-see cinematic spectacle.



Related Stories
Review Roundup: 1776 Launches National Tour Photo
Review Roundup: 1776 Launches National Tour
1776 officially opened on February 16, 2023, at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia, PA, and will make limited engagement stops at major cities across North America. Read the reviews for 1776 on tour here!
TITANIQUE Extends; Plus Watch New My Heart Will Go On Music Video Photo
TITANIQUE Extends; Plus Watch New 'My Heart Will Go On' Music Video
Titanique will further extend its limited Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre through September 10, 2023. Check out a music video for 'My Heart Will Go On' featuring the current cast!
A DOLLS HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Announces Extension Ahead Of Tomorrows Opening Nig Photo
A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Announces Extension Ahead Of Tomorrow's Opening Night
Due to popular demand, A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, will extend ahead of the show's opening tomorrow at Hudson Theatre.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Full Cast Announced! Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Full Cast Announced!
Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. Plus,  check out all new rehearsal photos here!

From This Author - Michael Major


Elisapie Shares Gentle 'Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)' Cover of Blondie's ClassicElisapie Shares Gentle 'Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)' Cover of Blondie's Classic
March 7, 2023

Nearly four years after the release of her stunning third solo album The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie has returned with “Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)” an Inuktitut rendition of Blondie's 1979 hit. Translated from English to Inuktitut by Elisapie, and produced by her long-time collaborator Joe Grass.
Page McConnell & Trey Anastasio to Release New Album This FridayPage McConnell & Trey Anastasio to Release New Album This Friday
March 7, 2023

January is comprised songs written by Anastasio and McConnell and is the follows December, their album of acoustic re-interpretations of Phish songs. January was recorded and produced in January 2023 by Bryce Goggin at Trout Studios in Brooklyn, NY, and features McConnell on keyboards and vocals; and Anastasio on guitars, drums, bass, and vocals.
CATCHING LIGHTNING Mixed Martial Arts Documentary to Premiere on ShowtimeCATCHING LIGHTNING Mixed Martial Arts Documentary to Premiere on Showtime
March 7, 2023

Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Pat Kondelis (OUTCRY, DISGRACED), CATCHING LIGHTNING tells the surreal tale of Great Britain’s Securitas Depot robbery in 2006, in which nearly £53 million in cash (more than $92 million USD at the time) was stolen, with new interviews, striking revelations and never-before-heard aspects of the heist.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in 5 WeeksLIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in 5 Weeks
March 7, 2023

During the week of Feb. 20, 2023, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 4% in Total Viewers (2.385 million vs. 2.302 million) to score its most-watched week in 5 weeks – since the week of 1/16/23. “Live” held even week to week in Households (1.6 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).
Interview: Cynthia Erivo Reveals How She Prepared to Take on Her LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN RoleInterview: Cynthia Erivo Reveals How She Prepared to Take on Her LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN Role
March 7, 2023

BroadwayWorld sat down with Cynthia Erivo to discuss starring alongside Idris Elba in Netflix's Luther: the Fallon Sun, a continuation of the popular BBC series. Erivo, who is currently in London shooting the film adaptation of Wicked, plays Odette Rain, a Detective Chief Inspector who must work with Luther. Watch the interview video now!
share