Goldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With Madonna

Before Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger starred in the Oscar-winning 2003 film adaptation of Chicago, Goldie Hawn and Madonna had been developing a verison with producer Harvey Weinstein.

The film was being developed in the late 1980s, with Hawn as Velma Kelly and Madonna as Roxie Hart. After Hawn had committed extensive time to the project, Weinstein decided to go in a different direction for the film.

In a new interview with Variety, Hawn opened up about the audition process, revealing that she felt "undermined" by Weinstein. After they had been quietly working on the film for some time, Weinstein commissioned a new script in which Velma was 20 years younger than Hawn was at the time.

"Harvey basically undermined me and Madonna ... I said, 'Don't f**k with me. Because I know just what you're doing. We've made a deal,'" Hawn revealed.

Although casting went in a different direction, Hawn was eventually paid for her part in developing the film.

"You stand up to a bully. And sometimes, you win. I said to him afterwards, 'You know what the best part of you paying me is? Not the money. You restored my faith in dignity and ethics.' Little did I know," she shared. "I really don't know how [Madonna] felt about it. You know, she just went with the tide."

Weinstein, who is likely spending the rest of his life in prison due to sexual crimes, commented to Variety that "acting roles were always chosen based on what was best for the project, artistically and financially."

CHICAGO ended up being nominated for 13 Academy Awards and won not only Best Picture, but also Best Supporting Actress for Catherine Zeta-Jones, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.

The film featured performances from Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, John C. Reilly, Christine Baranski, and more. Filled with electrifying musical numbers, wildly entertaining satire, and plenty of razzle dazzle, CHICAGO remains a must-see cinematic spectacle.