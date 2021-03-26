Wake Up With BWW 3/26: De Blasio Announces Plans to Vaccinate Theatre Workers, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio spoke live from City Hall this morning to announce plans to start vaccinating theatre workers. In the coming weeks there are plans for a dedicated vaccination site on Broadway for the theater industry, a mobile unit for off-Broadway, pop-up COVID testing sites by theatres, and plans underway to manage crowds before and after shows.

According to an Equity casting notice, Tara Rubin Casting is currently seeking Equity video submissions for 'future replacements' for Christine in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera. The character description specifically notes the the role can be played by any race.

Hamilton is officially underway down under. The production just shared a first look at the show's opening number recorded on stage at Sydney's Lyric Theatre! Check out the cast in action!

Breaking: NYC Mayor De Blasio Announces Plans for Sites to Vaccinate Theatre Workers; Plans to Re-Open Broadway This Fall

2) VIDEO: Watch ELECTRIC ISLAND Musical, Benefitting Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative

Electric Island​ is a new musical conceived and written by Rachelle Rak with music and additional lyrics by Steven Jamail. This developmental project tells the real stories of women working on Broadway: those working hard to go from show to show and aren't the recognized stars above the marquee. Shining light on women of all ages, ethnicities, and sexual orientations, ​Electric Island illuminates how these performers have navigated the highs and lows of a life in the theater--on stage and off.. (more...)

3) Award-Winning Actress Jessica Walter, Known for ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT & More Has Passed Away at 80

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Emmy Award-winning actress Jessica Walter. Walter was 80 years old. Walter was known for her appearances across both stage and screen.. (more...)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Is Seeking Diverse Video Submissions for Future Christines

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Mozart's Idomeneo Starring Hildegard Behrens, Ileana Cotrubas, Frederica von Stade, Luciano Pavarotti, and John Alexander, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. From November 6, 1982. Tune in here!

- Tonight's episode of Stars in the House is a RAGTIME reunion with Peter Friedman, Mark Jacoby, Judy Kaye, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Steven Sutcliffe, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty joined by a special guest from the National Immigration Law Center.​ Tune in at 8pm here!

Ashley Spencer Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Ashley Spencer, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, March 28 (8pm) and 29 (3pm). The concerts will feature a special guest appearance by Kara Lindsay and her husband Jeremy Jordan!

Get A First Look At HAMILTON in Sydney

Hamilton is officially underway down under. The production just shared a first look at the show's opening number recorded on stage at Sydney's Lyric Theatre! Check out the cast in action below!

The Australian company is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George III.

David Korins Takes Over Our TikTok Tomorrow!

Three-time Tony nominated set designer David Korins is taking over our TikTok on March 26 with some exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at his design process for shows like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice, and Mrs. Doubtfire! Plus, he'll be going live on our TikTok at 8pm ET to answer questions!

