THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Is Seeking Diverse Video Submissions for Future Christines

Pictured: Kaley Ann Voorhees as Christine

Calling all sopranos! According to an Equity casting notice, Tara Rubin Casting is currently seeking Equity video submissions for 'future replacements' for Christine in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera. The character description, which specifically notes the the role can be played by any race, is as follows:

CHRISTINE DAAE: 18 - mid 20's. This character can be Black, Latine, MENASA, API, Indigenous, or white. A beautiful lyric soprano voice that combines elements of classical and musical theatre singing. Sings G below middle C to high E.



To submit, prepare a video of you singing the song "Think of Me" from the musical. Sheet music and accompaniment tracks can be downloaded at the following link:

https://tinyurl.com/PhantomBwayChristine.

For further instructions, click here.

There is no word yet on when The Phantom of the Opera will resume performances on Broadway.

Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street), the musical's home for all 31 record-breaking years. It will celebrate its 32nd Anniversary on January 26.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.