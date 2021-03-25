Award-Winning Actress Jessica Walter, Known for ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT & More Has Passed Away at 80

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Emmy Award-winning actress Jessica Walter. Walter was 80 years old. Walter was known for her appearances across both stage and screen.

She received Emmy nominations for her roles in Trapper John M..D., Streets of San Francisco, and Arrested Development, for which she also received two SAG nominations. She won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for her role in the series Amy Prentiss.

Walter began her career in Broadway productions including Advise and Consent, Neil Simon's Rumors, A Severed Head, Nightlife and Photo Finish. Her most recent Broadway appearance was in the revival of Anything Goes.

Walter was married to the late Emmy and Tony-winner Ron Leibman. She is survived by daughter Brooke Bowman and grandson Micah Heymann.

Bowman said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

The family is asking that donations be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind.