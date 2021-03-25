VIDEO: Ashley Spencer Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Ashley Spencer, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, March 28 (8pm) and 29 (3pm). The concerts will feature a special guest appearance by Kara Lindsay and her husband Jeremy Jordan!

"I'm excited just to get to sing, honestly," teased Ashley. "I'm singing things that I wouldn't get to sing otherwise, some songs that I have great stories to tell about past experiences, so I'll get to relive some of my favorite times from my career.

She also can't wait to reunite with her Broadway BFF, Kara Lindsay. "We've been close since we met each other, and now that we're mommies and we have a lot of the same things going on... we're kinda on the same path in life right now. It's really nice to have somebody who you can share experiences with. "

Ashley Spencer was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She began taking dance lessons at the age of four and later became a member of the Canton Ballet Company. After graduating high school, Ashley moved to New York City to pursue her dreams as a Broadway actress. Her first job was a touring show called Barbie Live in Fairytopia. She then auditioned for Grease: You're The One That I Want!, a reality show casting the roles of Sandy and Danny in the Broadway revival of Grease. She went on to star on Broadway as Sandy, as well as Amber in Hairspray, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and one of three Divas in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. She appeared regionally in Les Miserables, The Producers, Curtains and Crazy For You.