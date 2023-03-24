Wake Up With BWW 3/24: BAD CINDERELLA Reviews, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

We'd like to wish a happy first preview to New York, New York which begins performances tonight!

Bad Cinderella officially opened last night! Below check out our roundup of reviews and stay tuned for coverage from throughout the night!

The company of Some Like It Hot welcomed an unexpected understudy last night when director and choreographer, Casey Nicholaw, stepped into the show. Learn more below!

Plus, get a first look at Bad Cinderella in an all new video, watch Caissie Levy sing 'I Miss The Mountains' from Next to Normal, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Review Roundup: Critics React To BAD CINDERELLA On Broadway

by Review Roundups

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella opens tonight, March 23, at the Imperial Theatre! Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel, and is directed by Laurence Connor, with a book by Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.. (more...)

SOME LIKE IT HOT Director Casey Nicholaw To Step Into The Production

by A.A. Cristi

The company of Some Like It Hot welcomed an unexpected understudy as their Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, Casey Nicholaw, steps into the production as Spats Colombo.. (more...)

BEETLEJUICE to Debut Aboard Newest Norwegian Cruise Line Ship

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced "Beetlejuice" The Musical as the headline production aboard its newest groundbreaking ship, Norwegian Viva!. (more...)

Video: Watch Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond Perform 'This Is Not Over Yet' From PARADE on the TODAY SHOW

by Michael Major

Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform 'This Is Not Over Yet' from Parade. Later in the episode, Platt sat down with the hosts of TODAY to discuss returning to Broadway in the revival, his engagement to Noah Galvin, and more. Watch the video of the performances and the interview now!. (more...)

SIX Recoups its Investment on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

SIX has officially recouped its investment on Broadway! The show recouped in December 2022, one of the first official hits following the pandemic shutdown.. (more...)

Video: Caissie Levy Sings 'I Miss The Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL

by Stephi Wild

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Caissie Levy will lead the London premiere of Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse beginning this summer. Levy took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing 'I Miss The Mountains' from the musical.. (more...)

Video: Get a First Look at BAD CINDERELLA in New TV Promo

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at footage of Bad Cinderella in a new promo!. (more...)

Full Cast and Creatives Announced for GROUNDHOG DAY at The Old Vic

by Aliya Al-Hassan

The Old Vic has revealed the full creative team and cast for the award-winning musical, Groundhog Day, which returns to London following its world premiere in 2016.. (more...)

Review Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to Hulu

by Michael Major

'Up Here,' the new musical series hailing from Steven Levenson ("tick, tick...BOOM!'), Thomas Kail ("Hamilton"), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen"), will premiere on Hulu this weekend. Ahead of the series premiere, check out what critics thought of Up Here now!. (more...)

