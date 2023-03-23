Full Cast and Creatives Announced for GROUNDHOG DAY at The Old Vic

The Old Vic has revealed the full creative team and cast for the award-winning musical, Groundhog Day, which returns to London following its world premiere in 2016.

The original production's lead, Andy Karl, return as Phil Connors, the weatherman who is forced to relive the same day over and over again.

Taking on the role of reporter Rita Hanson will be Tanisha Spring, whose credits include Moulin Rouge! and The Prince of Egypt.

Joining them will be Jasmin Colangelo (swing/puppetry captain), Kelly Ewins-Prouse (swing/dance captain), Kamilla Fernandes (ensemble (Debbie)), Aimée Fisher (ensemble (Joelle)), Zack Guest (swing), Nick Hayes (ensemble (Ralph)), Jacqueline Hughes (ensemble (Piano Teacher)), Ashlee Irish (ensemble (Larry)), Chris Jenkins (ensemble (Gus)), Andrew Langtree (ensemble (Ned Ryerson)), Billy Nevers (ensemble (Fred)), Eve Norris (ensemble (Nancy)), Mark Pearce (ensemble (Sheriff)), Ben Redfern (ensemble (Buster)), Tanisha Spring (Rita Hanson), Durone Stokes (ensemble (Deputy)), Alex Stoll (ensemble (Billy)), Jez Unwin (ensemble (Jenson)), Annie Wensak (ensemble (Mrs Lancaster)), and Matthew Whennell-Clark (swing/assistant dance captain).

The creative team has also been announced, with the show set to include choreography by Lizzi Gee, set and costume by Rob Howell, orchestration, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, illusions by Paul Kieve, video and animation by Andrzej Goulding and additional movement by Finn Caldwell. Casting is by Will Burton, musical direction by Alan Berry, voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth, and dialect by Penny Dyer.

The associate directors are Paul Warwick Griffin and Nik Ashton, and the assistant director is Natalie Gilhome, with associate choreography by Helen Siveter, associate set by Bec Chippendale and Megan Rouse, costume supervision by Zoë Thomas-Webb, hair, wigs and make-up by Campbell Young Associates, and prop supervision by Marcus Hall Props. The assistant musical supervisor is Jack Hopkins, with associate lighting by Chris Hirst and associate sound by Jay Jones.

Matthew Warchus expressed his excitement about the show's return, stating: "Ahead of rehearsals starting next week, I'm very happy to share the wonderful array of talent joining me to present Groundhog Day this summer. This is a show that means an enormous amount to me."

Tim Minchin added: "'I am hugely proud of our Groundhog Day. It has everything I want in a musical: it's funny, heart-warming, multi-layered and theatrically intricate, tackling big ideas whilst still being wildly entertaining. It makes audiences laugh and cry and walk out wanting to buy another ticket. It is thematically, musically and intellectually quite grown-up, but also has an enema pun.

"This show and my other collaboration with Matthew Warchus - Matilda The Musical - are kinda two sides of a philosophical coin: Matilda teaches us that we mustn't be afraid to change your story, whereas Groundhog Day tells us we need to find our happiness in the here and now."

Groundhog Day is running at The Old Vic from 20 May to 12 August