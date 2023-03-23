Video: Watch Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond Perform 'This Is Not Over Yet' From PARADE on the TODAY SHOW

Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform "This Is Not Over Yet" from Parade.

Before the performance, Platt and Diamond discussed the new revival and why the production is resonating with audiences of today.

"Unfortunately, it's kind of a timely experience. We did a short run at City Center and that's when antisemitism was running rampant in this country and I think that it's a very gray story and perhaps the generation today is kind of willing to sit with that gray but I just feel really lucky to tell it and it clearly is connecting to the audience," Diamond shared.

Later in the episode, Platt sat down with the hosts of TODAY to discuss returning to Broadway in the revival, his engagement to Noah Galvin, and more. Watch the performance and interview below!

Their TODAY Show performance is the latest in the morning show's lineup of Broadway performances this week, following Bad Cinderella yesterday (watch here) and Ragtime (watch here). Check out the complete lineup here. Watch the new performance below!

Parade is directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden and is now running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Parade features a book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Leo and Lucille Frank (Platt and Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Watch the performance here:

Watch Ben Platt's interview here: