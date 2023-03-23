Video: Watch Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond Perform 'This Is Not Over Yet' From PARADE on the TODAY SHOW

Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform "This Is Not Over Yet" from Parade.
Before the performance, Platt and Diamond discussed the new revival and why the production is resonating with audiences of today.
"Unfortunately, it's kind of a timely experience. We did a short run at City Center and that's when antisemitism was running rampant in this country and I think that it's a very gray story and perhaps the generation today is kind of willing to sit with that gray but I just feel really lucky to tell it and it clearly is connecting to the audience," Diamond shared.
Later in the episode, Platt sat down with the hosts of TODAY to discuss returning to Broadway in the revival, his engagement to Noah Galvin, and more. Watch the performance and interview below!
Their TODAY Show performance is the latest in the morning show's lineup of Broadway performances this week, following Bad Cinderella yesterday (watch here) and Ragtime (watch here). Check out the complete lineup here. Watch the new performance below!
Parade is directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden and is now running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Parade features a book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.
Leo and Lucille Frank (Platt and Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.
Watch the performance here:
Watch Ben Platt's interview here:
Related Stories
All new portraits have been released of the cast of the new revival of Parade, which opened last week at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out the photos here!
News has broken that the Parade New Broadway Cast Recording will be released digitally on March 23, 2023.
Parade is back on Broadway! The revival, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opened last night, March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out our photos of attendees Sara Bareilles, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jeremy Jordan, Rachel Zegler, and more as they walk the red carpet here!
Parade officially opened on Broadway last night and BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate with the company. Check out interviews with the cat and creative team in this video!
Buy at the Theatre Shop
T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Video: Chiiild Performs 'Bon Voyage' From New Album 'Better Luck In The Next Life'
March 22, 2023
Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Chiiild's live performance of 'Bon Voyage' off his latest album, Better Luck In The Next Life. 'Bon Voyage' follows Chiiild's previous live performance of 'Antidote.' Previously, Chiiild was named a Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch 2022 with performances. Watch the video now!
Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2023 Lineup
March 22, 2023
The lineup also includes bounce legend Big Freedia, musical polyglots Thundercat, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Big Gigantic and Alfa Mist, as well as songwriters Cautious Clay, Durand Jones and The War & Treaty. Special ensembles include Newport Jazz artistic director Christian McBride’s annual Jam Jawn, MoodSwing, Scary Goldings, and more.
Ayleen Valentine Shares 'epitaph' & 'i can't stop dreaming of you' Double Singles
March 22, 2023
Ayleen Valentine shares her second “a/b” single package “a/b__2.” The second of four package releases, Valentine explores the fragility and depth of solitude and loss on the new tracks. Along with the release Ayleen's announced tour dates with Ethan Bortnick after wrapping up dates supporting Riz La Vie.
Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor & More Join ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three
March 22, 2023
Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, and Jeremy Shamos have joined the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building in recurring roles. Season three of the hit comedy will also feature Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, and Andrea Martin. It is set to follow the making of a Broadway show.
Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell Talks RAGTIME Reunion Concert Decades In the Making
March 22, 2023
Following his performance with Audra McDonald on the TODAY Show this morning, Brian Stokes Mitchell revealed what part of the upcoming Ragtime reunion concert he is most looking forward to. Watch the complete video, in which Mitchell speaks about the Ragtime reunion concert and how more people can help the Entertainment Community Fund, now!