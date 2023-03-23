Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to Hulu

Review Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to Hulu

Up Here premieres on Friday, March 24 with all eight episodes. 

Mar. 23, 2023  

"Up Here," the new musical series hailing from Steven Levenson ("tick, tick...BOOM!"), Thomas Kail ("Hamilton"), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen"), premieres on Friday, March 24 with all eight episodes.

The cast includes Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Micaela Diamond, Norm Lewis, Aisha Jackson, and Emilia Suárez.

A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Ahead of the series premiere, check out what critics thought of Up Here below. Check back as we update this roundup with new reviews as they are released.

Angie Han, The Hollywood Reporter: "Up Here has its charms, first and foremost a pair of winning lead performances by Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman. But there's a disappointing shallowness to the entire affair, even after all the time spent delving into the characters' innermost psyches."

Chase Hutchinson, Collider: "Obviously, not all musicals need to be constantly dominated by song and dance. There can be plenty of scenes played more straight that are woven throughout. The problem is that Up Here is not particularly good at striking a balance between the two."

Matt Roush, TV Insider: "If Up Here doesn't quite fill the void left by the departures of the more inspired Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, or even Smash (heading to Broadway!) for that matter, I'll settle for a happy ending and a few new earworms."

Fletcher Peters, The Daily Beast: "Hulu has brought La La Land to the Big Apple with their new series, but instead of changing the main setting (Up Here could really take place in Los Angeles, for all we know), the show strips itself of all charm and creativity."

Bob Strauss, Datebook: "While Lindsay and Miguel's issues go to some dark places, they too get glossed over by narrative forgetfulness, superficial optimism and rom-com contrivances. That makes for light entertainment with a few good hooks. But considering the star power, 'Up Here' really should have been more mind-blowing."

Matthew Gilbert, Boston Globe: "It's a cutesy tale, as the two romantic interests - Mae Whitman's Lindsay and Carlos Valdes's Miguel - break up and make up while trying to manage their insecurities. But then it's a mildly cerebral show, too, as it runs on earnest, angst-filled tunes that aren't especially character-revealing or catchy."

David Cote, AV Club: "The most memorable numbers are ones that feature guest stars. Broadway legend Brian Stokes-Mitchell pops up as a famous children's book author ... The sensational Micaela Diamond (currently on Broadway in Parade) materializes as Lindsay's goth-punk schoolmate with no f-cks to give who (in Lindsay's bad-girl fantasy) takes her out to a club to dance crazily and get laid. The actors playing voices in our lovers' heads-especially comedy diva Finneran-are mostly wasted."

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories
Video: Steven Levenson & Danielle Sanchez-Witzel on Writing UP HERE Photo
Video: Steven Levenson & Danielle Sanchez-Witzel on Writing UP HERE
Steven Levenson ('tick, tick...BOOM!,' 'Dear Evan Hansen') and Danielle Sanchez-Witzelare the writers of Hulu's new musical series, Up Here. Watch a video of the writers discussing collaborating on the series over Zoom, and working with the series' director, Thomas Kail, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ('Frozen').
Photos: Get a First Look at BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway
Get a first look at Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella on Broadway!
Exclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD Photo
Exclusive: Watch Jeremy Jordan & Casey Likes In SPINNING GOLD
Broadway favorites Jeremy Jordan and Casey Likes are hitting the big screen in the new film Spinning Gold. Watch an exclusive video clip from the film now, featuring Jordan as Neil Bogart, the found of Casablanca Records, and Likes as KISS bassist and singer Gene Simmons.
AFM Local 802 Musicians to Picket Outside Lincoln Center Photo
AFM Local 802 Musicians to Picket Outside Lincoln Center
Musicians represented by the New York City musicians’ union (AFM Local 802) will picket outside Lincoln Center with live music on Sunday, March 26 at 11:30am.

From This Author - Michael Major


RAVEN'S HOME to Return to Disney Channel in AprilRAVEN'S HOME to Return to Disney Channel in April
March 23, 2023

A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy 'That's So Raven' (2003-2007), 'Raven's Home' follows the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), who has inherited his mom's gift to catch glimpses of the future. Watch the new season trailer video now!
Jackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer TourJackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer Tour
March 23, 2023

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces a 2023 summer tour with dates running from June through early August, performing songs spanning the length of his career. Presale, Fan and VIP ticket information is available now. Check out the complete list of tour dates!
Craig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment AgencyCraig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment Agency
March 23, 2023

Released on his Grindstone Recordings label, his recent project The Lost Files – Exhibit A is Craig’s first full-length album in 10 years. He has been on the road promoting the album and first single, “Tractor Songs,” which was written by his good buddy Walker Hayes.
ANGEL CITY Soccer Team Docu-Series to Premiere on HBO in MayANGEL CITY Soccer Team Docu-Series to Premiere on HBO in May
March 23, 2023

HBO Original three-part documentary series ANGEL CITY, directed by Arlene Nelson (“Gutsy” and HBO’s “Naked States”) and executive produced by Academy Award®-winners Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Jimmy Chin, with Sophie Mas, Anna Barnes, and Christine O’Malley will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max.
!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka
March 23, 2023

The announcement lands alongside an exclusive new track - ‘Hands’ - one of two new Elkka tracks found on the record. Elkka will be celebrating the release of her DJ-Kicks with a run of headline live shows during the first week of May, including a performance at London’s Colour Factory – tickets are available now with full tour dates listed below.
share