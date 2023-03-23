Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Caissie Levy Sings 'I Miss The Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL

The production runs 12 August - 7 October 2023.

Mar. 23, 2023  

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Caissie Levy will lead the London premiere of Next to Normal at The Donmar Warehouse beginning this summer. The production runs 12 August - 7 October 2023.

Levy took to Instagram to share a clip of herself singing "I Miss The Mountains" from the musical. Check out the video below!

Caissie Levy stars alongside Trevor Dion Nicholas as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. Further casting has yet to be announced.

Critically acclaimed Broadway musical Next to Normal is an intimate exploration of family and loss. At its heart is Diana Goodman, played by Broadway star Caissie Levy, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs the long-awaited UK première of this powerful musical about a far from average family.

Next to Normal is the winner of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Awards including Best Original Score.

Caissie Levy plays Diana Goodman. Her theatre credits include Leopoldstadt (Longacre Theatre), The Bedwetter (Linda Gross Theatre), Caroline, or Change (Studio 54), Frozen (St James Theatre), First Daughter Suite (The Public Theatre), Les Misérables (Imperial Theatre), Murder Ballad (Union Square Theatre), Ghost The Musical (Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Piccadilly Theatre, Manchester Opera House), Hair (Gielgud Theatre, Al Hirshfeld Theatre), Wicked (Pantages Theatre, Gershwin Theatre), Hairspray (Neil Simon Theatre and US tour) and Rent (US tour). Her television credits include The Battery's Down, Creative Galaxy, Gotham, Wishenpoof! And for film; Options and Ms. Bula Banerjee.




