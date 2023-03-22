Wake Up With BWW 3/22: Danny DeVito to Return to Broadway, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tour, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Danny DeVito is headed back to Broadway! DeVito returns to Roundabout Theatre Company in I Need That, starring alongside his daughter, Lucy DeVito in I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, beginning in October 2023 at the American Airlines Theatre.

It was announced yesterday that Paolo Montalban and Anne L. Nathan will join the cast of Funny Girl on Broadway! They will take on the roles of Florenz Ziegfeld and Mrs. Strakosh, respectively.

A Beautiful Noise is hitting the road! The musical, based on the life of Neil Diamond, will embark on a multi-year North American Tour, launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI in the Fall of 2024.

Paolo Montalban and Anne L. Nathan Will Join Cast of FUNNY GIRL on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Paolo Montalban and Anne L. Nathan will assume the roles of Florenz Ziegfeld and Mrs. Strakosh in Funny Girl on Broadway. We have all the details!. (more...)

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024

by Stephi Wild

A multi-year North American Tour of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will conduct technical rehearsals and launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI in the Fall of 2024.. (more...)

Video: BAD CINDERELLA Performs 'It Has to Be Her' & the Title Song on TODAY

by Michael Major

Linedy Genao and the cast of Bad Cinderella kicked off the TODAY Show's week of Broadway performances this morning to perform 'It Has to Be Her' and the title song. The TODAY Show will also feature performances from Ragtime, Parade, and Shucked. Watch the video of the performance from Andrew Lloyd Webber's latest musical now!. (more...)

Danny DeVito Will Return to Broadway in Theresa Rebeck's I NEED THAT; Roundabout Announces 2023-2024 Season

by Nicole Rosky

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the Broadway and Off-Broadway line-up for the 2023-2024 season. Check out all the details on who, what, when, and where!. (more...)

Chibueze Ihuoma Sets Final Performance In HADESTOWN Tour

by Stephi Wild

Chibueze Ihuoma, who launched the North American Tour of Hadestown in the Workers Chorus and took over the role of Orpheus last year, will play his final performance at the Hershey Theatre in Hershey, PA, on Sunday, April 9. ï»¿. (more...)

Darren Criss, Brian d'Arcy James, Jessica Vosk & More to Take Part in Atlantic Theater Company Gala

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Atlantic Theater Company will present their 2023 Gala on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. See who is performing, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Leanne Antonio, Anthony Cochrane & More to Lead MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Paper Mill Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express by Ken Ludwig, directed by Casey Hushion. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

