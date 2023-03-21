Leanne Antonio, Anthony Cochrane & More to Lead MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express by Ken Ludwig, directed by Casey Hushion (PMP: Clue, A Jolly Holiday, Ogunquit Playhouse: Mystic Pizza).

The production will star Leanne Antonio (Off-Broadway: Black No More; Broadway: The Lion King) as Mary Debenham, Gisela Chípe (Guthrie Theater: Indecent, "Manifest") as Countess Andrenyi, Anthony Cochrane (Broadway: War Horse; Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps) as Hercule Poirot, Donna English (PMP: Clue, Broadway: Lend Me a Tenor) as Princess Dragomiroff, Stephanie Gibson (PMP: Happy Days, Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Greta Ohlsson, Alex Mandell (PMP: Clue, Broadway: Hand to God) as Hector MacQueen, Graham Stevens (PMP: Clue, Broadway: Beetlejuice) as Michel/Headwaiter, Mark Jude Sullivan (Broadway: To Be or Not To Be, Pasadena Playhouse: Casa Valentina) as Col. Arbuthnot/Samuel Ratchett, Evan Zes (Broadway: The Kite Runner, Soho Playhouse: Rent Control) as Monsieur Bouc, and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (PMP: Guys and Dolls, Broadway: Curtains, Contact) as Helen Hubbard. Emily Harvey, Kelsey Rainwater, Alex Syiek, and Price Waldman serve as understudies.

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (PMP: The Wanderer, A Bronx Tale The Musical, Broadway: New York, New York; The Piano Lesson), scenic coordination by Nate Bertone (Ogunquit Playhouse: Mystic Pizza; TPAC: May We All) and Jessica Alexandra Cancino (Pip's Island; City Lyric Opera: Uncovered), costume design by Mariah Hale (PMP: A Bronx Tale The Musical, Broadway: Smokey Joe's Cafe), lighting design by Charlie Morrison (PMP: On Your Feet!, Sister Act, NY: Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas), sound design by Matt Kraus (PMP: Chasing Rainbows, Broadway: Liza's at the Palace...!), hair & wig design by Carissa Thorlakson (New York City Center: Grand Hotel, McCarter Theatre: A Christmas Carol), and projection design by Jason Lee Courson (PMP: Half Time, Broadway: Reuben & Clay). The Production Stage Manager is Andrea Cibelli (PMP: Hercules, Cinderella). Casting is by JZ Casting (PMP: Clue).

The show will begin performances at Paper Mill Playhouse on Wednesday, April 19, and play through Sunday, May 14, 2023. Opening night is set for Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The Orient Express is about to go off the rails! With a train full of suspects and an alibi for each one, it's the perfect mystery for detective Hercule Poirot, n'est-ce pas? Adapted from Agatha Christie's masterpiece by two-time Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig (Broadway: Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy for You), Murder on the Orient Express is a funny, fast-paced thrill ride.

Paper Mill Playhouse offers its audiences the opportunity to enhance their theater experience with behind-the-scenes views of mainstage productions, including a Q&A with the cast held live in the theater after the matinee on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Paper Mill Prologues and The Director's Viewpoint will be available to everyone on-demand in the Paper Mill Playhouse mobile app.

Tickets starting at $35 may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at papermill.org. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to an up to 30% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students may purchase $20 tickets. Patrons under 30 years old may purchase tickets for $30 to any performance.

Paper Mill Playhouse offers award-winning access programs and services, including audio-described performances on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 1:30pm and Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:30pm (sensory seminars for the blind are held at noon), as well as an open-captioned and ASL-interpreted performance on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:00pm. Braille and large-print programs and assistive listening devices available.

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.

BIOGRAPHIES

Leanne Antonio

(Mary Debenham) is so excited to be making her Paper Mill Debut. Broadway: The Lion King. Off-Broadway: Black No More (choreo: Bill T. Jones, music: Black Thought). TV: "The Equalizer" (Nia, Ep.7 dir: Christine Moore). Some other credits include Muriel's Wedding (Rhonda, dir: Simon Phillips, writer: PJ Hogan), Lempicka (La Jolla Playhouse, dir: Rachel Chavkin, choreo: Raja Feather Kelly), Disaster (Levora, starring/writer: Seth Rudetsky, dir./writer: Jack Plotnick).



Gisela Chípe

(Countess Andrenyi). Gisela Chípe's select credits - Producer: TV series "This Boy's Vida" by Joseph Castillo-Midyett, Black?, Con Dios, "The Graduate" series. Acting - Broadway: POTUS... (d. Susan Stroman). Film/TV: The Unholy, "AWKWAFINA is Nora from Queens," "FBI," "Law and Order: SVU," and "Manifest." Spanish: Wasp Network, Bel Canto. Portuguese: "The Olympic Games" in Brazil. Off-Broadway/Regional Theaters: Quixote Nuevo (w/Emilio Delgado). Audiobooks: Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls, THE TALK, The Soul of a Woman, Velvet Was The Night, The Daughter of Doctor Moreau. Public speaking: greater visibility for black and brown stories. Uof Delaware-PTTP (M.F.A.) @giselachipe



Anthony Cochrane

(Hercule Poirot) is originally from Scotland and is delighted to be part of this production at Paper Mill Playhouse. Select credits include Broadway: The Audience, War Horse, The Coast of Utopia, Cymbeline. Off-Broadway: Chains (The Mint), PlayOn Shakespeare Festival (CSC), Nikolai and the Others (LCT), Dense Terrain (BAM), 12 years with the Aquila Theatre Company. Regional: Yale Rep, The Old Globe, Connecticut Rep, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, La Jolla Playhouse, The Folger Library, Syracuse Stage, Alabama Shakespeare Festival. UK: The Broken Heart, The Wives' Excuse, Coriolanus, Julius Caesar (Royal Shakespeare Company). TV: "The Good Fight," "Blue Bloods," "Pose," "The Blacklist," "Law & Order: SVU," "Taggart," "Neverwhere."



Donna English

(Princess Dragomiroff) happily returns to her favorite stage. Broadway: Living on Love, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Lend Me a Tenor, Broadway. Off-Broadway: Madame X (NYMF Outstanding Performance Award), Taking a Chance on Love, Forbidden Broadway Strikes Back!, and Ruthless! (Drama Desk nomination). National Tour: Genie Klein in Beautiful. Favorites in her long association with Paper Mill include Cinderella (Marie), Beauty and the Beast (Madame de la Grande Bouche), Lend Me a Tenor (Diana), The Sound of Music (Elsa), High School Musical (Ms. Darbus), Hairspray (Velma), and most recently Clue (Mrs. White). Donna's extensive regional credits include Long Wharf, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Goodspeed Musicals, and 5th Avenue.



Stephanie Gibson

(Greta Ohlsson). Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Cherry), Cinderella (Gabrielle), The Addams Family (Morticia u/s), Spamalot (Lady of the Lake u/s). National Tour: A Chorus Line (Judy). NY: Anyone Can Whistle (Encores!); original club acts Glitter, Goblets & Gatos and GGG2: Electric Boogaloo (Feinstein's/54 Below). Regional: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Maggie, dir. Judith Ivey, Baltimore Center Stage), Into the Woods (Baker's Wife, TUTS), Cabaret (Sally, Cape Playhouse), Young Frankenstein (Inga, Muny), Guys and Dolls (Adelaide, Arkansas Rep Theatre), Happy Days (Paper Mill). Film/TV: "Happy!" (Pixley); Run the World; "The Andy Warhol Diaries;" "Person of Interest;" "Up All Night;" "Dates, Mates & Clean Slates." @StephGib1



Alex Mandell

(Hector MacQueen). Paper Mill Playhouse: Clue. Broadway: The Play That Goes Wrong, Hand to God, A Christmas Carol. Off-Broadway: Hand to God (MCC), Sleep No More. Other NY: Mary-Kate Olsen Is in Love, Restoration Comedy (The Flea). Regional: Clue (Cleveland Play House), Bad Jews (Studio Theatre-Helen Hayes nomination for outstanding lead actor), Awake and Sing (Olney Theatre Center), Never the Sinner (1st Stage). Training: Boston University, LAMDA. Instagram: @Mandellovich.



Graham Stevens

(Michel, Headwaiter) returns to Paper Mill after his debut last season in Clue! Broadway: Beetlejuice. Off-Broadway: In Transit (59E59 Theaters-Drama Desk Award), Peter and the Starcatcher (New World Stages), Robber Bridegroom (Roundabout), The Lightning Thief (Lucille Lortel). Regional: Man of La Mancha (Triad Stage), Mystic Pizza (Ogunquit), Xanadu (Hangar), Mamma Mia! (Cape Fear), Found (Philadelphia Theatre Co.), Up Here (La Jolla Playhouse), Carmen (NYC Opera). TV: "Search Party," "Gotham." Graham can also be heard as Long John Silver in the BYU Radio production of Treasure Island 2020, available on all podcast platforms. BA, Theater Studies, Yale University. www.GrahamStevens.com



Mark Jude Sullivan

(Colonel Arbuthnot, Samuel Ratchett) is honored to join Paper Mill Playhouse. NY Theater: Manhattan Theatre Club, Keen Company (Drama Desk Award), Symphony Space, New York Theatre Workshop. Regional: Mark Taper Forum, Kirk Douglas Theatre, Celebration Theatre, InHouse Theatre, L.A. Theatre Works, Old Globe Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Kennedy Center, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Folger Shakespeare Theatre, Studio Theatre, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, Rorschach Theatre. Film: Bear with Us, Forget About It. TV: "Why Women Kill," "Verbatim," "Scandal," "For the People," "Pan Am." Mark's 2021 solo show, Dark Spirits, won an OffFest Award for Best Theatre at Edinburgh Fringe. www.markjudesullivan.com



Evan Zes

(Monsieur Bouc). Broadway: The Kite Runner. Off-Broadway: Incident at Vichy (Signature); Rent Control (Soho Playhouse); Days to Come (The Mint); London Assurance, Freedom of the City, Man and Superman, Around the World in 80 Days (Irish Rep); The Acting Company. International: The King Stag (Barbican, London). Regional: Hartford Stage, McCarter, Alley, Goodman, Old Globe, Pittsburgh CLO, A.R.T., NY Stage & Film, Cleveland Play House, Westport, La Jolla Playhouse, Arena Stage, Cincinnati Playhouse, The Shakespeare Theatre, Studio Theatre, Pittsburgh Public, St. Louis Rep, Baltimore Centerstage, Berkeley Rep. TV: "Only Murders in the Building," "The Blacklist," "FBI: Most Wanted," "The Path." Film: The Street. @zesevan



Karen Ziemba

(Helen Hubbard) last appeared at Paper Mill as Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls. Broadway: Contact (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle awards); Curtains, Steel Pier, Never Gonna Dance (Tony nominations); Prince of Broadway, Crazy for You, Bullets Over Broadway. Off-Broadway: And the World Goes 'Round (Drama Desk Award), Mrs. Warren's Profession, revivals for Encores! at City Center. Regional: Six Degrees of Separation, Much Ado About Nothing, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Broadway Bound, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd. TV: "The Blacklist," "Madam Secretary," "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Criminal Intent," PBS's "Great Performances," "Kennedy Center Honors."



Emily Harvey

(Understudy for Princess Dragomiroff, Greta Ohlsson, Helen Hubbard) is thrilled to be making her Paper Mill Playhouse debut. Emily was most recently seen in Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center. Some of her other credits include Broadway: Les Misérables (2014 revival), The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins. First National Tour: Mary Poppins. London: The Phantom of the Opera; Kiss Me, Kate. Regional: Sunset Boulevard (Kennedy Center), The Three Musketeers (North Shore Music Theatre). European Tour: Footloose. Film/TV: 1408, Dolly Parton's "Better Get to Livin'."



Kelsey Rainwater

(Understudy for Countess Andrenyi, Mary Debenham) is an actress, intimacy and fight director, and filmmaker. Kelsey is excited to join the cast and crew at Paper Mill Playhouse! Her recent credits include Regional: Love's Labor's Lost (Folger Theatre); Hamlet, Macbeth (Shakespeare Theatre Company); The Three Musketeers, As You Like It (Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival). International: Sam Wanamaker Festival and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare's Globe). TV: "Dear Edward," "Madame Secretary," "Broad City." Training: Rutgers University, Mason Gross School of the Arts; Shakespeare's Globe: MFA in Acting.



Alex Syiek

(Understudy for Hector MacQueen, Michel/Headwaiter, Arbuthnot/Ratchett) is beyond excited to make his Paper Mill debut! Recent credits: Orin in Little Shop of Horrors (Great Lakes Theater), Wolf/Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods (Paramount Theatre), Jimmy Sales in The Show on the Roof (Boise Contemporary Theater). Alex has a Bachelor of Music from Baldwin Wallace University and an MFA in Musical Theatre Writing from Tisch School of the Arts at NYU. Proud member of Actors' Equity. www.alexsyiek.com, @seurat107



Price Waldman

(Understudy for Hercule Poirot, Monsieur Bouc). Broadway: A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, The Little Mermaid, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Lion King. National Tour: The Phantom of the Opera. International Tour: Laurie Anderson's Songs and Stories from Moby Dick. Off-Broadway and regional credits include Encores! at City Center, Irish Rep, McCarter Theatre, York Theatre, Red Bull, TFANA, People's Light, Hartford Stage, Goodspeed, Syracuse Stage, Weston Playhouse, Bay Street Theater, Cleveland Play House, Houston TUTS, Portland Stage, Cal Shakes, Utah Shakespeare Festival, St. Louis Rep, TheaterWorks. Film: Across the Universe, Detective Chinatown 2. AudioFile Earphones Award-winning audiobook narrator.

Casey Hushion

(Director). Broadway: Associate/Resident Director of Mean Girls, Aladdin, The Prom, Elf, In the Heights, The Drowsy Chaperone, To Be or Not to Be, and Good Vibrations. Other New York credits include Call Me Madam at City Center Encores!, Fat Camp at the ATA Theatre and the Broadway production of Nerds (almost). For television, Casey has choreographed episodes of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." She served as the artistic director of North Carolina Theatre for ten years. Recent credits include Joy at George Street Playhouse, Clue at Cleveland Play House and La Mirada Theatre, and the world premiere of Mystic Pizza at Ogunquit Playhouse. Casey is thrilled to be back at Paper Mill, where she has directed Clue, A Jolly Holiday, and the streaming production of Beehive. www.caseyhushion.com

Beowulf Boritt

(Scenic Design) has designed The Wanderer, A Bronx Tale, The Sting, and The Honeymooners for Paper Mill Playhouse. Broadway: 30 shows including Act One (Tony Award); The Scottsboro Boys (Tony nomination); Thérèse Raquin (Tony nomination); New York, New York; The Piano Lesson; Come From Away; Flying Over Sunset; Freestyle Love Supreme; Be More Chill; Meteor Shower; A Bronx Tale; Prince of Broadway; Hand to God; Sondheim on Sondheim; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; LoveMusik; and Rock of Ages. Off-Broadway: 100+ shows including The Last Five Years, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Sleepwalk with Me, and Miss Julie.

Nate Bertone

(Scenic Coordination). As a theatrical storyteller, Nate works as a director, designer, and playwright. He designed world premieres of May We All, Mystic Pizza, and Punk Rock Girl!. Nate's work has appeared at Disney's D23 Expo, Google, Broadway Sacramento, Ballet Memphis, Ogunquit Playhouse, Bucks County, NSMT, The Rev, TBTS, and more. Associate to Beowulf Boritt: Be More Chill (West End/Japan), Crazy for You (LCT), Superhero (2ST). Assistant: New York, New York; Freestyle Love Supreme, A Bronx Tale (Broadway). His plays Letters from War and The SeaView Nursing Home for the Newly Deceased are currently in development. USA829. The Dramatists Guild. @natebertone www.natebertone.com

Jessica Alexandra Cancino

(Scenic Coordination) is a Venezuelan set designer. Select design credits include On Your Feet! (John W. Engeman Theater), Traces (WWTNS), Once on This Island (Constellation Theatre Company), A Chorus Within Her (Theatre Alliance). Associate set designer with Beowulf Boritt: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (New World Stages), Avaaz (South Coast Rep). Upcoming: ADSD Rep (Pace University), The Last Match (1st Stage). Inaugural recipient of the 1/52 Project grant. Helen Hayes Award nominee for outstanding set design (2020) and Scenic Design Kenan Trust Fellow (Kennedy Center, 2016). NYC-based USA829 scenic designer and scenic artist. www.jessicacancino.com

Mariah Hale

(Costume Design). A Bronx Tale and Comedy of Tenors at Paper Mill Playhouse. Helen Hayes Award nominated for Twelfth Night and Nell Gwynne, both at Folger Theater. Regional Theater: Cleveland Play House, Dallas Theater Center, McCarter Theater, Hartford Stage, Goodspeed Opera and Algonquin Arts Center. Broadway: A Bronx Tale, Chicago, Smokey Joe's Café, Disney's King David, Lloyd Weber's Music of the Night, Crazy For You, Laughter on the 23rd Floor (Assoc. Designer). Off-Broadway: A Good Swift Kick, The Food Chain. 2014 Carole Malick Award for Outstanding Costume Design. FB @Mariah Anzaldo Hale Design; insta @mhaleapparel; MariahAnzaldoHale.com.

Charlie Morrison (Lighting Design). Paper Mill: 25 shows including The Sound of Music, On Your Feet!, Sister Act, Songs for a New World, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, West Side Story, The Little Mermaid, Curtains, Smokey Joe's Cafe, The Full Monty, and Meet Me in St. Louis. National/International Tours: The Little Mermaid; How the Grinch Stole Christmas; A Christmas Story; The Producers; Hello, Dolly!; Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; Miss Saigon; Aida; Man of La Mancha; Guys and Dolls; Groovaloo; My Fair Lady; The King and I; 42nd Street; The Who's Tommy; and many others. Regional: Shakespeare Theatre Company (DC), Guthrie, Goodspeed, Seattle Rep, Dallas Summer Musicals, TUTS, 5th Avenue, Kansas City Starlight, Pittsburgh CLO, George Street Playhouse, PlayMakers Rep, Tulsa Opera, and more. Two Helen Hayes Awards (seven nominations). www.cmlighting.com

Matt Kraus

(Sound Design). Paper Mill Playhouse: On Your Feet!, A Jolly Holiday, Cinderella, Chasing Rainbows, Beauty and the Beast, Holiday Inn (to name a few). Broadway: Liza's at the Palace...!; Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway; Kathy Griffin Wants a Tony. Off-Broadway: Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas (New Victory), Caucasian Chalk Circle, 50 Shades! The Musical Parody, Voca People. Spotlight Bar onboard Princess Cruises. Audio coordinator for remote shoots at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and the NBA's 2020 Bubble. Regional: St. Louis Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse, Walnut Street, and more. He won an Emmy Award for his work on "Disney's Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall."

Carissa Thorlakson

(Hair & Wig Design) is a New Jersey-based wig and makeup designer. Off-Broadway: Grand Hotel, Little Rock. She has also designed for Walnut Street Theatre, Old Globe, A.R.T., McCarter, Hartford Stage, Lookingglass, Two River Theater, Bay Street Theater, Delaware Theatre Company, Hudson Stage Company, Temple University, Olney Theatre Center, University of Delaware Resident Ensemble Players, Princeton Festival, and American Repertory Ballet. She has served as a wig and makeup artist at Santa Fe Opera, Sarasota Opera, the Kennedy Center, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Signature Theatre, and Round House Theatre. Carissa also creates custom medical wigs and cosplay wigs, and she teaches classes in wigs and makeup. CThorwigs.com, @wigician

Jason Lee Courson

(Projection Design). Broadway: Ruben and Clay's Christmas Show (Projection Design, Imperial), SIX (Media Consultant, Brooks Atkinson). Off-Broadway: NEWSical (Scenic/Projection Design, The 47th St. Theater), Amerike The Golden Land (Scenic/Projection Design, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbeine). Regional: Camelot (Projection Design, Asolo Repertory Theatre), Gotta Dance (Projection Design, Broadway in Chicago), Half Time (Projection Design, Paper Mill Playhouse), Murder on the Orient Express (Projection Designer, Ogunquit Playhouse), ELF! The Musical (Projection Designer, Ogunquit Playhouse). Projection/scenic design for multiple seasons at Peach State Summer Theatre (PSST!). Undergraduate studies at Valdosta State University, (GA). MFA in Scenic/Costume Design from the Design/Technology Conservatory Program, Purchase College (NY).

Andrea Cibelli

(Production Stage Manager). Paper Mill: world premieres of A Bronx Tale and Honeymoon in Vegas, as well as Hercules, Beehive, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, West Side Story, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Smokey Joe's Cafe, The Full Monty, Steel Magnolias, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Nutcracker, and New Voices 2013-2022. Broadway: A Bronx Tale, Flying Over Sunset, POTUS, Head Over Heels, Honeymoon in Vegas. Tours/International: West Side Story, Spring Awakening, Race for Love. Other credits include Monkey: Journey to the West, The Mile-Long Opera, Princeton University Dance Department, and Lincoln Center Festival.

JZ Casting

(Casting) is thrilled to continue collaborating with Paper Mill Playhouse. Geoff Josselson, CSA and Katja Zarolinski, CSA are New York-based casting directors, handling productions for theater, film and television. Theatre work includes Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional productions at Alley Theatre, Arena Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, Cape Playhouse, City Theatre, The Civilians, The Irish Repertory Theatre, Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Kennedy Center, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Paper Mill Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Signature Theatre, South Coast Repertory, Studio Theatre, Theaterworks Hartford, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre. For more information, please visit www.jz-casting.com.

Ken Ludwig

(Playwright) has had six shows on Broadway and seven in London's West End. His twenty-eight plays and musicals have been performed in more than thirty countries in over twenty languages and are produced throughout the United States every night of the year. Lend Me a Tenor won two Tony Awards. Crazy for You was on Broadway for five years and won the Tony and Olivier awards for best musical. Ludwig has won the Edgar Award for Best Mystery of the Year, two Laurence Olivier Awards, two Helen Hayes Awards, and Walnut Street Theatre's Edwin Forrest Award. His stage version of Murder on the Orient Express was written expressly at the request of the Agatha Christie Estate, and his latest play, Dear Jack, Dear Louise, won the 2020 Charles MacArthur Award and is optioned for Broadway. www.kenludwig.com