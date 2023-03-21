Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/19/23

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 3/19/2023 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: Jonas Brothers ON BROADWAY played a 5-performance engagement at the Marquis that opened on 3/14 and closed on 3/18, PARADE opened at the Jacobs on 3/16, Bob Fosse'S DANCIN' opened at the Music Box on 3/19, BAD CINDERELLA is in previews at the Imperial and opens on 3/23, SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET is in previews at the Lunt-Fontanne and opens on 3/26, LIFE OF PI is in previews at the Schoenfeld and opens on 3/30, SHUCKED is in previews at the Nederlander and opens on 4/4, CAMELOT is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 4/13, PETER PAN GOES WRONG began previews at the Barrymore and opens on 4/19. The hit musical SIX had another great week on Broadway, the week ending March 19, grossing $1,157,324.00 and playing to 100.62% capacity. For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, the week ending March 19 was both: The highest weekly gross in the show's 35-year history, and the first time the production grossed over $3 million for a single week.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: SOME LIKE IT HOT (17.2%), PICTURES FROM HOME (14%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (13.4%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (10%), Bob Fosse'S DANCIN' (8.4%), PARADE (6.8%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL (6.1%), & JULIET (5.8%), ALADDIN (4.4%), MJ THE MUSICAL (4.2%), SIX (3.9%), A DOLL'S HOUSE (2%), WICKED (1.4%), HADESTOWN (1.3%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (1.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (1.1%), BAD CINDERELLA (0.9%), THE LION KING (0.8%), SHUCKED (0.5%), LEOPOLDSTADT (0.3%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: FUNNY GIRL (-10.6%), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (-5.4%), CAMELOT (-4.8%), LIFE OF PI (-4.8%), CHICAGO (-1.4%), HAMILTON (-0.4%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 259,832 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,124,422. The average ticket price was $131.33.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 13.08%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 19.15% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $131.33 is up $6.69 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $3,029,826

THE LION KING: $2,252,399

HAMILTON: $2,125,226

WICKED: $2,038,192

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,742,670





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

PICTURES FROM HOME ($328,502), SHUCKED ($456,719), LIFE OF PI ($493,602), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($515,056), LEOPOLDSTADT ($553,437)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING: $614,495

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $421,292

WICKED: $348,823

ALADDIN: $319,928

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $289,515





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

FUNNY GIRL ($-585,786), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET ($-126,496), LEOPOLDSTADT ($-12,419), CHICAGO ($-9,165), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL ($-1,587)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $232.01

HAMILTON: $198.64

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $169.27

THE LION KING: $166.14

MJ THE MUSICAL: $156.88





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

SHUCKED ($55.72), PICTURES FROM HOME ($60.60), BAD CINDERELLA ($73.38), LIFE OF PI ($75.87), Bob Fosse'S DANCIN' ($78.96)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

PARADE: 101.8%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.7%

HAMILTON: 101%

SIX: 100.62%

HADESTOWN: 100.6%







Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LEOPOLDSTADT (68.9%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL (73.2%), PICTURES FROM HOME (84%), FUNNY GIRL (85.4%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (87.6%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

CAMELOT: 2633

SHUCKED: 2374

Bob Fosse'S DANCIN': 2282

SOME LIKE IT HOT: 1993

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 1743





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

FUNNY GIRL (-1034), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (-567), CHICAGO (-119), HAMILTON (-43),



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..