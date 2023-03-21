Video: BAD CINDERELLA Performs 'It Has to Be Her' & the Title Song on TODAY

Linedy Genao and the cast of Bad Cinderella kicked off the TODAY Show's week of Broadway performances this morning to perform 'It Has to Be Her' and the title song.

The TODAY Show will also feature performances from Ragtime, Parade, and Shucked. Check out the complete lineup here. Watch the new performance below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella is now in previews at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Bad Cinderella is a modern retelling of the classic tale set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means. Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel.

The complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Linedy Genao as Cinderella, Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate.

The cast also features Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.

Watch the new performance here:



