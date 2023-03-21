Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: BAD CINDERELLA Performs 'It Has to Be Her' & the Title Song on TODAY

Bad Cinderella officially opens at the Imperial Theatre on March 23, 2023.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Linedy Genao and the cast of Bad Cinderella kicked off the TODAY Show's week of Broadway performances this morning to perform 'It Has to Be Her' and the title song.

The TODAY Show will also feature performances from Ragtime, Parade, and Shucked. Check out the complete lineup here. Watch the new performance below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella is now in previews at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Bad Cinderella is a modern retelling of the classic tale set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means. Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel.

The complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Linedy Genao as Cinderella, Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate.

The cast also features Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.

Watch the new performance here:







Related Stories
Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases Statement; Will Miss BAD CINDERELLA Opening Photo
Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases Statement; Will Miss BAD CINDERELLA Opening
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has just released the following statement regarding his son's health, and Bad Cinderella on Broadway.
Interview: TV Star Sami Gayle Talks BAD CINDERELLA Photo
Interview: TV Star Sami Gayle Talks BAD CINDERELLA
Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Sami Gayle, star of Blue Bloods, Vampire Academy and more, about her return to Broadway in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella!
Photos: Glenn Close Visits BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway Photo
Photos: Glenn Close Visits BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway
See photos of Glenn Close visiting Bad Cinderella on Broadway!
INTO THE WOODs TaNika Gibson Takes Over Our Instagram Today! Photo
INTO THE WOOD's Ta'Nika Gibson Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Tune in to our Instagram story as Ta'Nika Gibson takes you behind the scenes of Into the Woods as they make their way to cities across the U.S. - starting with The Kennedy Center in D.C.!

From This Author - Michael Major


Danielle Brooks Among This Year's New York Women in Film and Television HonoreesDanielle Brooks Among This Year's New York Women in Film and Television Honorees
March 20, 2023

CBS Sunday Morning contributor, comedian, actress, and self-described “Accidental Pundette” Nancy Giles will once again serve as the event’s emcee. David Yurman, America’s foremost luxury jewelry brand, has designed and provided this year’s Muse Award statues for honorees, as well as an exclusive gift for attendees.
Stratton Leopold & Dax Phelan Embark on New Limited SeriesStratton Leopold & Dax Phelan Embark on New Limited Series
March 20, 2023

Veteran producer Stratton Leopold (“Mission: Impossible III”) and writer/producer/director Dax Phelan (“The Other Side of the Wind”) have teamed up to produce an as-yet-untitled limited series based on one of the most daring prison escapes in history.  
Demi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' SingleDemi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' Single
March 20, 2023

Demi Lovato is releasing the rock version of 'Heart Attack.' Originally released in 2013, the song is the lead single from Lovato's fourth studio album, 'Demi.' Listen to a preview of the new single and pre-save and pre-order it now!
Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'
March 20, 2023

Filmed by the dynamic producer Kenny 5 Greenbaum of Majic Robot Films, the video showcases the uplifting composition of strings, percussion, and layered vocals with a fantastic voyage of sights and sounds. For Wally Ingram, Spadei’s drummer, 'Left Right Here plays like a soundtrack accompaniment to the film of one's 'real life' journey.
Photos: Viola Davis & More Attend AIR Premiere at SXSWPhotos: Viola Davis & More Attend AIR Premiere at SXSW
March 20, 2023

In attendance was Director/Star Ben Affleck, Stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon, Writer Alex Convery, Producers Jeff Robinov, Jason Michael Berman and Executive Producers Jordan Moldo, and Jon Weinbach. Check out photos now!
share