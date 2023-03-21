Paolo Montalban and Anne L. Nathan Will Join Cast of FUNNY GIRL on Broadway

Producers Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani have just announced new company members joining the cast of the record-breaking, first ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Paolo Montalban (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, opposite Brandy) and Anne L. Nathan (Once, Sunday in the Park with George) will assume the roles of Florenz Ziegfeld and Mrs. Strakosh, respectively, beginning Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Current cast members Peter Francis James and Toni DiBuono will take their final bow on Sunday, March 26th.

Montalban and Nathan join the Funny Girl company currently led by Lea Michele as Fanny Brice, Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Rosie Brice, with Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and an acting company that includes Miriam Ali, Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Leslie Donna Flesner, Candice Hatakeyama, Curtis Holland, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Lundgren, John Manzari, Liz McCartney, Connor McRory, , Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, Barbara Tirrell, Leslie Blake Walker, and "Fanny Brice" alternate Julie Benko, who performs the role every Thursday.

FUNNY GIRL will play its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) on Sunday, September 3, 2023. This production of Funny Girl will have played 599 performances and 30 previews when it closes.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 59 years ago.

FUNNY GIRL set a new box office record at the August Wilson Theatre for the week ending January 8, 2023 with a gross of $2,062,739.00, a record high for an eight-performance week. The production previously smashed the all-time August Wilson Theatre house record with a gross of $2,005,696.00 for the week ending December 28, 2022 and then broke it again for the nine-performance week ending January 1, 2023, with a gross of $2,405,901.00. Prior to Funny Girl, MEAN GIRLS held the house record ($1,994,386.00), set in 2018.

Powered by Lucky Seat, a limited number of tickets are available for every performance of Funny Girl for $47.50 per ticket. Digital lotteries will begin each Monday at 10AM ET and close the day prior to the performance at 10:30 AM ET. Winners will be notified at approximately 11 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS. Once notified, winners will have a limited time to claim and pay for their ticket(s). Lottery entrants must be 18 years or older. Tickets are non-transferable. All sales final. No exchange, no refunds. Ticket limits and prices are at the sole discretion of the show

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani together with Gemini Theatrical, Accidental Jacket and Sony Masterworks Broadway recently announced the release of Funny Girl - New Broadway Cast Recording, which is now available wherever you stream music. Produced by David Caddick and David Lai and featuring the classic score by Jule Styne (music) and Bob Merrill (lyrics), the physical CD is available here. The album is co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis, David Babani, Michael Mayer, Brian Gillet, Huck Walton, Sean Keller and Marc Levine. The album is executive produced by Evan McGill and associate producers are Joanna Drowos, Abby Green and PickleStar Theatricals.

Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis, David Babani and NETworks Presentations recently announced the North American Tour of Funny Girl, launching in September 2023. The tour will officially open at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI from September 9-16, 2023, before continuing to more than 30 cities coast-to-coast, including Atlanta, GA and Detroit, MI. Additional tour cities and casting will be announced at a later date.

BIOS

Paolo Montalban (Florenz Ziegfeld). Broadway: Breakfast at Tiffany's, Pacific Overtures, The King & I. Off- Broadway/Regional: The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Bella: An American Tall Tale (Lortel nomination), Two Gentlemen of Verona, The Sound of Music, A Little Night Music. TV: Prince Christopher in "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella", Kung Lao in "Mortal Kombat: Conquest", "Madam Secretary", "The Blacklist", "Law & Order: SVU". Film: The Girl Who Left Home, Just Wright, The Great Raid, and Asian Persuasion (upcoming). Lunt-Fontanne Fellow. @itspaolmontalban

Anne L. Nathan (Mrs. Strakosh). Broadway: It Shoulda Been You, Once, Sunday in the Park With George, Chicago, Assassins, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Ragtime. Off-Broadway: Sing Street (NYTW), Broadway Bounty Hunter, Sundown Yellow Moon (Ars Nova/WP) Taming Of The Shrew (Delacorte) Once (NYTW), Wings (2ST), Road Show (The Public). National tours: Chicago, Les Misérables, Aspects of Love. Film & TV:, Baby Mama, King of California, "Fleishman Is In Trouble" , "Little America" , "Elementary", "The Good Wife," among others. Web Series: "Submissions Only."