Wake Up With BWW 2/6: ANASTASIA Closing, Ben Platt Tour, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Yesterday was a big day for Broadway news. Catch up on everything below!

First, we learned that Anastasia will end its Broadway run on March 31. Upon closing, the show will have played 808 regular and 34 preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street).

In happier news, we learned that Adrienne Warren will reprise the title role in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical when it comes to Broadway this fall! She portrays the role on the West End through April 13. The theatre, dates, and further casting for the Broadway run have yet to be announced.

Ben Platt has announced an upcoming tour in support of his solo album, Sing To Me Instead. Is he coming to a city near you?

Further casting has been announced for All My Sons on Broadway. The cast will include Benjamin Walker, Francesca Carpanini, Michael Hayden, Jenni Barber, and more!

Read more from these stories and more below! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Adrienne Warren Will Lead TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL on Broadway This Fall

Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren, who currently portrays the title role of Tina in London's West End through April 13, 2019, will reprise her critically-acclaimed performance when the show premieres on Broadway this Fall. The theatre, dates and further casting for New York will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit www.TinaOnBroadway.com.. (more...)

2) Photo Coverage: Joey McIntyre Takes His First Bows in WAITRESS

by Walter McBride

Joey McIntyre is now donning the white coat of Dr. Pomatter! His first performance was last night, Monday February 4 at 7 PM. He plays a limited run through April 7, alongside Stephanie Torns as Jenna!. (more...)

3) Anybody Have a Map? Ben Platt Announces Tour Cities Following New Album SING TO ME INSTEAD

by Paul Smith

He has a Tony, Grammy, Emmy and now a tour! Following his new album release, Ben Platt will take to the road performing a series of concerts.. (more...)

4) Benjamin Walker, Francesca Carpanini, Michael Hayden, Jenni Barber & More Join ALL MY SONS on Broadway!

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the company and design team for the new Broadway production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons starring Golden Globe winner and Academy, Tony & Emmy nominee Annette Bening as 'Kate Keller' and SAG Award nominee & Tony Award winner Tracy Letts as 'Joe Keller,' directed by Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien. Joining Bening and Letts are Benjamin Walker as 'Chris Keller,' Francesca Carpanini as 'Ann Deever,' Hampton Fluker as 'George Deever,' Michael Hayden as 'Dr. Jim Bayliss,' Jenni Barber as 'Lydia Lubey,' Nehal Joshi as 'Frank Lubey,' Chinasa Ogbuagu as 'Sue Bayliss.'. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For 'River Deep - Mountain High' From TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

by Stage Tube

The first single from the upcoming TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL cast album is released today, to download and stream, by the Producers of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical and Ghostlight Records (5 February 2019) featuring Adrienne Warren performing the iconic song River Deep - Mountain High. Warren, who has played the role in the hit West End production since its world premiere, is featured on an accompanying music video of the single also released today. Click here to download and stream the single and watch the music video below!. (more...)

6) ANASTASIA To Play Final Broadway Performance March 31

by BWW News Desk

After two successful years on Broadway, the musical adaptation of the hit animated film, Anastasia will play its final performance on Sunday, March 31, 2019.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jason Danieley

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Encores! CALL ME MADAM begins performances tonight!

New York City Center presents an Encores! production of Call Me Madam as part of the 75th Anniversary Season. The production will feature Tony-nominee (Bright Star) Carmen Cusack as Ambassador Sally Adams, Ben Davis(Cosmo Constantine), Adam Heller(Congressman Wilkins), Carol Kane (Grand Dutchess Sophie), Stanley Wayne Mathis(Senator Borckbank), Brad Oscar(Senator Gallagher), Michael Benjamin Washington(Pemberton Maxwell), and Lauren Worsham (Princess Maria).

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues).

THE MUSIC MAN, starring Norm Lewis, Jessie Mueller, Rosie O'Donnell, and more, begins performances tonight at The Kennedy Center!

This American musical favorite, with music, book, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, follows traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into buying uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize-despite the fact he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town are foiled when he falls for Marian, the town librarian. The classic score features such standards as "76 Trombones," "'Till There Was You," and "Trouble."

Tickets for all performances are on sale through at the Kennedy Center box office, the website, or by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324.

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Chuck Cooper Preaches to the CHOIR BOY

CHOIR BOY is back, and Chuck Cooper couldn't be happier. He recently chatted with BroadwayWorld about the production. Read the full interview here!

Choir Boy is playing at Manhattan Theatre Club at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 West 47th Street. It's directed by Trip Cullman, with lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, original music and sound by Fitz Patton, fight direction by Thomas Schall, choreography by Camille A. Brown and original music, arrangements and music direction by Jason Michael Webb.

Set Your DVR...

Daniel Radcliffe will appear on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Michael Ball & Alfie Boe Will Reunite for Concert Version of LES MISERABLES

Ball and Boe are back together again! According to the Daily Mail, the British duo will reunite to perform a stage concert version of Les Miserables at the Gielgud Theatre beginning August 10- while the West End home of the full production, the Queen's Theatre, is being renovated.

Both have a long history with the show- Michael Ball having originated the role of Marius in London and on Broadway. Alfie Boe played Valjean in the 25th Anniversary production. This time around Boe will return as Valjean, while Ball will take on Javert. Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas are set to play Fantine and Thenardier.

What we're watching: Celebrating Opening Night of HELLO DOLLY! In Los Angeles

Here she comes, world! The first national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Tony Award winner Betty Buckley, launched earlier this year from the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York. The show just opened at LA's Hollywood Pantages Theatre. See all the red carpet action from opening night in LA!

Social Butterfly: BWW Poll: Which BAND'S VISIT Song Is Your Favorite?

With the announcement that Broadway is saying goodbye to Bet Hatikva this April, we want to hear which of @TheBandsVisit's Tony-winning songs is your favorite! - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) February 5, 2019

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday that the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Band's Visit will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Upon closing, the production will have played 589 regular and 36 preview performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th Street).

In honor of the show's run, we want to know which of the show's Tony-winning songs is your favorite! Let us know in our poll!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles