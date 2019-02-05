Adrienne Warren Will Lead TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL on Broadway This Fall

Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren, who currently portrays the title role of Tina in London's West End through April 13, 2019, will reprise her critically-acclaimed performance when the show premieres on Broadway this Fall. The theatre, dates and further casting for New York will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit www.TinaOnBroadway.com.

Tina Turner said: "I'm so proud of everything that Adrienne has achieved over the last year in the West End. She has given it everything she's got, she has poured her soul into it, and she deserves every success. I am thrilled she will be reprising her role in New York, and I cannot wait to see her on that Broadway stage on Opening Night".

Adrienne Warren said: "Working on this show has been a life-changing experience for me. Tina's unshakable courage, grace and determination have been our constant inspiration, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to be part of this telling of her story. It has been an amazing year in London, working with the incredible Phyllida Lloyd, Katori Hall and the creative team, in a city that has welcomed me with open arms. Returning home to Broadway, in this role and in this show, is a dream come true".

Also Released Today: Producers of Tina - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL and Ghostlight Records have released the first single from the upcoming Tina - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL cast album, featuring Adrienne Warren performing the iconic song "River Deep - Mountain High". Warren is featured on an accompanying music video of the single also released today. Click here to download and stream the single and click here to watch the music video.

Tina Turner famously recorded "River Deep - Mountain High" in 1966, produced by Phil Spector as his groundbreaking masterpiece using his trademark Wall of Sound music technique. Turner would later recall, "I must have sung that 500,000 times. I was drenched with sweat. I had to take my shirt off and stand there in my bra to sing". George Harrison, who worked with Spector when he later produced Let It Be for the Beatles, would later call it 'a perfect record from start to finish'. The scene is reimagined in Tina - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL as the pivotal moment when Tina Turner finds her voice as a solo artist.

A new bio-musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, Tina - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London where it opened to five star reviews and continues playing to sold out houses. The West End production has just announced its fifth booking period and is now booking through December 21, 2019. A German production opens this Spring at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements byNicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations byEthan Popp.

TINA - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL was produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner. Nederlander Presentations, Inc. will serve as a General Partner with Stage Entertainment on Broadway.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

Adrienne Warren made her West End debut in the World Premiere of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical in the title role of Tina Turner (Evening Standard & WhatsOnStage Award Nominations). She was last seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along as Gertrude Saunders / Florence Mills, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. She originated the role of Danielle in the Tony-nominated Bring It On: The Musical on Broadway. She was also seen at the Apollo Theater as Lorrell in Dreamgirls, followed by the national tour. Other New York theatre credits include:The Wiz at Encores City Center. Adrienne has had the honor of performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the 2018 Royal Variety Show in London. She has toured and recorded with the multi-platinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra and is currently working on her solo debut album. Adrienne has headlined with The Virginia Symphony Orchestra and made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops. She is also a voice over artists, in which she is currently the voice of Maybelline New York. TV credits include: CBS pilot "Perfect Citizen", the Amazon pilot "Point of Honor", "Orange is the New Black", "Blue Bloods", "Royal Pains", "People in New Jersey", "The Tap", "Quantico", "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", "Irreversible", and "Black Box".

