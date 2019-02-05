VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For 'River Deep - Mountain High' From TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

The first single from the upcoming TINA - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL cast album is released today, to download and stream, by the Producers of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical and Ghostlight Records (5 February 2019) featuring Adrienne Warren performing the iconic song River Deep - Mountain High. Warren, who has played the role in the hit West End production since its world premiere, is featured on an accompanying music video of the single also released today. Click here to download and stream the single and watch the music video below!

Tina Turner famously recorded River Deep - Mountain High in 1966, produced by Phil Spector as his ground-breaking masterpiece using his trademark Wall of Sound music technique. Turner would later recall, "I must have sung that 500,000 times. I was drenched with sweat. I had to take my shirt off and stand there in my bra to sing". George Harrison, who worked with Spector when he later produced Let It Be for the Beatles, would later call it 'a perfect record from start to finish'.

River Deep - Mountain High was recorded in January 2019 at Angel Studios and produced by TINA - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL's Musical Supervisor, Nicholas Skilbeck.

Tina Turner said: "At that very difficult time in my life, recording this song opened my eyes to possibilities. I felt liberated, excited, ready to challenge myself vocally. River Deep - Mountain High introduced me to the way I wanted to sing. I am thrilled that Adrienne has picked up the mantle and not only risen to the challenge but made this moment one of my very favourites in the musical. It is so right that this is the first single to be released from our cast album. She makes me very proud".

Tali Pelman, Producer, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical said: "River Deep - Mountain High is a pivotal moment in the musical where Tina finds her voice as a solo artist. It was a turning point for Tina personally and is an epic moment in our show. It demands not only an extraordinary vocal talent but immense passion and fearlessness. To hear and watch Adrienne perform this song night after night is electrifying, and I am thrilled to have it captured here."

Kurt Deutsch, Founder of Ghostlight Records said: "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical has taken London by storm and, starting with this single, the world will get to hear what everyone has been talking about. Tina Turner is a music icon and Ghostlight Records is proud to create a cast album of this triumphant musical, its magnificent songs, and of course the star-making performance of leading lady Adrienne Warren."

Last month over 200,000 new tickets were released for sale for TINA - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL, the show based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, with bookings now being taken at the Aldwych Theatre to Saturday 21 December 2019.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision byNicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently has broken all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. Next month, the German premiere of TINA - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL begins performances at the Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and the musical will have its Broadway premiere in Autumn 2019.

TINA - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL is produced by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner. Adrienne Warren is appearing with the support of UK Equity, incorporating the Variety Artistes' Federation, pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and UK Equity.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You