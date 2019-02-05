Benjamin Walker, Francesca Carpanini, Michael Hayden, Jenni Barber & More Join ALL MY SONS on Broadway!

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the company and design team for the new Broadway production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons starring Golden Globe winner and Academy, Tony & Emmy nominee Annette Bening as "Kate Keller" and SAG Award nominee & Tony Award winner Tracy Letts as "Joe Keller," directed by Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien. Joining Bening and Letts are Benjamin Walker as "Chris Keller," Francesca Carpanini as "Ann Deever," Hampton Fluker as "George Deever," Michael Hayden as "Dr. Jim Bayliss," Jenni Barber as "Lydia Lubey," Nehal Joshi as "Frank Lubey," Chinasa Ogbuagu as "Sue Bayliss."

Arthur Miller's All My Sons will begin preview performances on April 4, 2019, and open officially on Monday, April 22, 2019. This is a limited engagement through June 23, 2019 on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Bening, Letts and Walker return to Broadway in the play that launched Arthur Miller as the moral voice of the American Theater. In the aftermath of WWII, the Keller family struggles to stay intact and to fight for their future when a long-hidden secret threatens to emerge-forcing them to reckon with greed, denial, repentance, and post-war disenchantment across generations.

The design team will include Douglas W. Schmidt (sets), Jane Greenwood (costumes), Natasha Katz (lights), John Gromada (sound), Jeff Sugg (video and projections), Tom Watson (hair and wigs) and Bob James (original music).

Roundabout is thrilled to welcome back Benjamin Walker who made his Roundabout debut in the 2008 revival of Les Liaisons Dangereuses; Hampton Fluker starred in the 2017 Roundabout Underground premiere of Too Heavy For Your Pocket; Michael Hayden starred in Steven Levenson's 2008 Roundabout Underground debut The Language of Trees; Nehal Joshi was a swing in Roundabout's 2006 production of The Threepenny Opera and Chinasa Ogbuagu who was last seen in JT Rogers' The Overwhelming in 2007.

Roundabout has an extensive history with Arthur Miller, most recently presenting an acclaimed revival of The Price (2017), After the Fall (2004) and The Man Who Had All the Luck (2002) on the American Airlines stage. Other productions include a Tony nominated production of The Price in 1992 and All My Sons (1974 & 1997), The Crucible (1989), and the Tony winning revival of A View from the Bridge (1997).

Tickets for All My Sons are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office: American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street); The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street) and Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street); or by visiting StubHub, The Premier Secondary Ticketing Partner of Roundabout. Ticket prices range from $59-$169. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

All My Sons will play Tuesday through Saturday evening at 8:00PM with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You