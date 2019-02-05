Anybody Have a Map? Ben Platt Announces Tour Cities Following New Album SING TO ME INSTEAD

He has a Tony, Grammy, Emmy and now a tour! Following his new album release, Ben Platt will take to the road performing a series of concerts.

According to the Los Angeles Times, he will kick off the tour in May of this year and will perform in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin and Irving, Texas.

"Singing live is where all my roots are, and that's been my biggest dream in all of this. But it's a bit scarier than I'm used to. I feel like I was very desensitized to sharing vulnerability and exposing myself in certain ways because of the 'Evan Hansen' experience. I got very used to that nakedness," Platt told the LA Times, "But this scared me in a new way. It's my thoughts and feelings, and there's no hiding behind a character or a greater project. I was excited to feel that fear again, because it's sort of rare to find opportunities to challenge yourself in a new way. That I wasn't entirely calm made me feel really good."

BroadwayWorld recently reported that Platt's debut solo album with Atlantic Records titled "Sing to Me Instead" will be released in March, with two songs already available for purchase. Watch his music video for "Bad Habit" here!

Ben Platt originated the title role in "Dear Evan Hansen" to critical acclaim (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations) and won the 2017 Tony Award for his Broadway performance. Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicago production of "The Book of Mormon" and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parkerand Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in "Pitch Perfect" and "Pitch Perfect 2," "Ricki and the Flash" (dir. Jonathan Demme), "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" (dir. Ang Lee), "Drunk Parents" (dir. Fred Wolf). National Tours: "Caroline, or Change" (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include "Dear Evan Hansen" (Arena Stage), "The Black Suits" (Barrington Stage Company), "The Power of Duff" (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), "Dead End" (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), :The Music Man," "Mame," "Camelot," and "The Sound of Music" (dir. GorDon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

