ANASTASIA To Play Final Broadway Performance March 31

After two successful years on Broadway, the musical adaptation of the hit animated film, Anastasia will play its final performance on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Upon closing, Anastasia will have played 808 regular and 34 preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street).

"Generations from now, people will continue to perform our beautiful musical about a strong young woman and its themes of Home, Love and Family," said producer Tom Kirdahy. "We couldn't be more proud."

"Anastasia will forever live in the hearts and minds of musical fans all over the world" said producer Dan Hinde. "We are eager to continue Anya's journey across the globe."

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The World Premiere engagement completed a sold-out, record breaking run at Hartford Stage in CT and began performances on Broadway on March 23, 2017. Anastasia garnered multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations.

In May 2017, plans for international productions of Anastasia across Europe, Asia, Australia and South America were announced. In its European premiere, Anastasia began performances on October 3, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. Stuttgart, Germany is the second European city to host the production and began performances on November 15, 2018. The list of international markets with plans underway for Anastasia also includes Holland, Korea, Japan, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and more to be announced.

The US National Tour of Anastasia began performances in Schenectady, NY and is currently playing across the country. The tour will travel to over 40 US and Canadian cities over 80 weeks through March 2020, including multi-week engagements in Chicago, Los Angeles and Toronto with additional cities to be announced for 2019/2020.

The company is led by Christy Altomare, Cody Simpson, John Bolton, Constantine Germanacos, Vicki Lewis and Penny Fuller.

The cast also includes Gail Bennett, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Maria Briggs, Justin Scott Brown, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Janet Dickinson, Wes Hart, Anika Lore Hatch, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Brian Munn, Delilah Rose Pellow, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Tally Sessions, Jennifer Smith, Allison Walsh, Matt Wiercinski, Lyrica Woodruff and Kelli Youngman.

The creative team includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. The stage production was originally commissioned by Dmitry Bogachev. Eric Cornell (Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic RAGTIME, and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless

3 Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75- minute album includes the Academy Award nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare's haunting "In My Dreams," Ramin Karimloo's passionate "Still" and Derek Klena's heart-racing "My Petersburg."

