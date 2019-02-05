Michael Ball & Alfie Boe Will Reunite for Concert Version of LES MISERABLES

Ball and Boe are back together again! According to the Daily Mail, the British duo will reunite to perform a stage concert version of Les Miserables at the Gielgud Theatre beginning August 10- while the West End home of the full production, the Queen's Theatre, is being renovated.

Both have a long history with the show- Michael Ball having originated the role of Marius in London and on Broadway. Alfie Boe played Valjean in the 25th Anniversary production. This time around Boe will return as Valjean, while Ball will take on Javert. Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas are set to play Fantine and Thenardier.

Michael Ball has won critical and public acclaim over the last 25 years with his dynamic, award-winning lead roles in the West End and on Broadway. He is a double Olivier Award winner, multi-platinum recording artist, top-selling live concert performer, and a hugely popular radio and TV presenter who's made box-office history. Michael's many West End credits include originating the role of Marius (Les Miserables), Giorgio (Stephen Sondheim's Passion), Raoul (The Phantom of the Opera), Alex (Aspects of Love, West End and Broadway), Caractacus Potts (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Count Fosco (Woman In White, West End and Broadway), Edna Turnblad (Hairspray, West End and on tour) for which he won the 2008 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor In A Musical, and Sweeney Todd (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Chichester and West End).

Alfie Boe is best known for his internationally critically acclaimed performances as Jean Valjean in the musical Les Misérables, playing the role in the Queen's Theatre in London, the Les Misérables: 25th Anniversary Concert in October 2010, and in the Broadway revival. He most recently starred as Billy Bigelow in the West End production of Carousel in 2017. On Broadway he was most recently seen in the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway. As well, Boe shared a Tony Award with the other members of the ensemble cast of Baz Luhrmann's 2002 revival of La bohème in 2003. He has sold over one million albums in the U.K.

