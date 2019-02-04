THE BAND'S VISIT Will Close on Broadway this April

The 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Band's Visit will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Upon closing, the production will have played 589 regular and 36 preview performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th Street).

The Band's Visit recouped its $8.75 million capitalization in September 2018, less than 12 months following first preview.

The world premiere of The Band's Visit opened on December 8, 2016 at the Atlantic Theater Company where the sold-out, limited engagement extended twice.

Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk will perform "Omar Sharif" on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 11:35pm (EST).

"A year ago, I was asked if I believed The Band's Visit was commercial," said lead producer Orin Wolf. "My answer then was, 'I don't know. But I want to live in a world where it is.' How extraordinary to be sitting on the other side of that year, looking back and celebrating the unimaginable and unanimously beautifully written reviews, a historic 10 Tony Awards and perhaps most astonishingly, a profitable two season run on Broadway. In a polarized and harsh world of politics and division, the success of The Band's Visit has filled my heart with so much warmth and I am so grateful to the theater community who has lifted our show to these heights. It will be a pleasure to share this story with the entire country when the national tour begins on June 25th, 2019."

The show opened on Broadway on Thursday, November 9, 2017, featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

The North American Tour of The Band's Visit will launch on June 25, 2019 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island, followed by the Kennedy Center (Washington, DC.), the Knight Theater (Charlotte, NC), the Cadillac Palace Theatre (Chicago, IL), the Orpheum Theatre (Minneapolis, MN), the Hippodrome (Baltimore, MD), the Golden Gate Theatre (San Francisco, CA), and the Smith Center (Las Vegas, NV), with more cities to be announced shortly.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Band's Visit was released by Ghostlight Records and is nominated for the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Kurt Deutsch served as album executive producer; David Yazbek and Dean Sharenow served as producers.

The Broadway company of The Band's Visit includes Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk, Sasson Gabay, Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel, Brandon Uranowitz, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Samir Shukry, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Alok Tewari, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Layan Elwazani, Ahmad Maksoud, Pomme Koch, Jodi McFadden, Zal Owen and James Rana. Musicians include Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Dan Lipton, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and Garo Yellin.

The creative team includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Tony Award winner Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor, Music Director & Additional Arrangements) and Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator).

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. The Band's Visit celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

