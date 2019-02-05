BWW Poll: Which BANDS VISIT Song Is Your Favorite?

Click Here for More Articles on THE BAND'S VISIT

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday that the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Band's Visit will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Upon closing, the production will have played 589 regular and 36 preview performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th Street).

In honor of the show's run, we want to know which of the show's Tony-winning songs is your favorite! Let us know in our poll down below!

With the announcement that Broadway is saying goodbye to Bet Hatikva this April, we want to hear which of @TheBandsVisit's Tony-winning songs is your favorite! - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) February 5, 2019

The Band's Visit recouped its $8.75 million capitalization in September 2018, less than 12 months following first preview.

The world premiere of The Band's Visit opened on December 8, 2016 at the Atlantic Theater Company where the sold-out, limited engagement extended twice.

The show opened on Broadway on Thursday, November 9, 2017, featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

The North American Tour of The Band's Visit will launch on June 25, 2019 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island, followed by the KENNEDY Center (Washington, DC.), the Knight Theater (Charlotte, NC), the Cadillac Palace Theatre (Chicago, IL), the Orpheum Theatre (Minneapolis, MN), the Hippodrome (Baltimore, MD), the Golden Gate Theatre(San Francisco, CA), and the Smith Center (Las Vegas, NV), with more cities to be announced shortly.

The Broadway company of The Band's Visit includes Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk, Sasson Gabay, Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel, Brandon Uranowitz, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Samir Shukry, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Alok Tewari, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Layan Elwazani, Ahmad Maksoud, Pomme Koch, Jodi McFadden, Zal Owen and James Rana. Musicians include Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Dan Lipton, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdesand Garo Yellin.

Related Articles