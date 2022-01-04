Wake Up With BWW 1/4: COME FROM AWAY Will Return January 7, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include the return of Emojiland to the stage in 2022! No dates, venue, or casting has been announced at this time, but the run was teased on the musical's official Twitter account yesterday.

Come From Away is set to resume performances on Broadway on January 7, after its latest round of performance suspensions due to COVID-19.

Plus, check out an all new trailer for AND JUST LIKE THAT... featuring Jonathan Groff, listen to Lin-Manuel Miranda's pre-show playlists for Freestyle Love Supreme, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Allan Larson, Father of Jonathan Larson, Has Passed Away

by Stephi Wild

Allan, along with his late wife Nanette, and daughter Julie, created the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation following the playwright's death in 1996. From 1997 to 2008, the foundation awarded grants to musical theatre composers, lyricists and book writers. Following the 2008 grants, the program was shifted to the American Theatre Wing, where it continues as the Jonathan Larson Grants.. (more...)

Sierra Boggess Announces Engagement to Stefano Da Fre

by Nicole Rosky

Broadway veteran Sierra Boggess has shared some happy news from Finland! The soprano just announced her engagement to filmmaker Stefano Da Fre. BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy couple.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Jonathan Groff in a New AND JUST LIKE THAT... Preview

by Michael Major

Jonathan Groff plays a plastic surgery doctor who meets with Anthony (Mario Cantone) and Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in the new episode. The new series has also featured Broadway names like Sara Ramírez, Ali Stroker, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Isabelle McCalla, Julie Halston, and more. Watch the new preview now!. (more...)

Ontario Shuts Down All Theatres, Indoor Dining & Announces New Restrictions

by BWW Staff

Ontario announced today sweeping new restrictions across the province as the Omicron variant continues to spread. With statistics reporting delayed over the holiday, the number of new cases on December 31st was 23,517 across the province.. (more...)

EMOJILAND Will Return to the Stage in 2022

by Stephi Wild

Emojiland is headed back to the stage in 2022! The production's official Twitter account teased the show's revival with a video featuring the caption 'See ya in 2022!' No dates, casting, or venue have been announced at this time.. (more...)

Antonio Banderas-Led COMPANY Suspends Performances in Malaga

by Juan-Jose Gonzalez

The Teatro del Soho CaixaBank has just announced that the Spanish-language production of COMPANY has canceled performances from January 3rd through 12th to comply with current health protocols.. (more...)

LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Pre-Show Playlists

by Stephi Wild

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to share eight playlists he curated of pre-show music for the Broadway run of Freestyle Love Supreme.. (more...)

Antonio Banderas to Co-Direct & Produce A CHORUS LINE at Teatre Tívoli

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Teatro del Soho Caixabank's production of A Chorus Line, originally presented in 2019, will now be presented at Barcelona's Teatre Tívoli, co-directed and produced by Antonio Banderas. A Chorus Line will run from April 23, 2022 through May 15, 2022.. (more...)

COME FROM AWAY To Resume Broadway Performances January 7

by A.A. Cristi

The Broadway production of Come From Away has suspended performances through January 7, 2022 at the Gerard Schoenfeld Theatre.. (more...)

