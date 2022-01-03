Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Antonio Banderas-Led COMPANY Suspends Performances in Malaga

The production is currently set to resume performances on January 13th.

Jan. 3, 2022  

The Teatro del Soho CaixaBank has just announced that the Spanish-language production of COMPANY has canceled performances from January 3rd through 12th to comply with current health protocols in Malaga relating to COVID-19.

Ticket holders can change their performance for a later date or request a refund via their original point of purchase.

COMPANY, by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, officially opened in Malaga on November 17 starring Antonio Banderas as Bobby.

COMPANY, which debuted on Broadway in 1970, is considered a masterpiece of the American Musical Theatre and was the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical. It is the third production of the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank.


