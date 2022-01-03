Antonio Banderas to Co-Direct & Produce A CHORUS LINE at Teatre Tívoli

Teatro del Soho Caixabank's production of A Chorus Line, originally presented in 2019, will now be presented at Barcelona's Teatre Tívoli, co-directed and produced by Antonio Banderas. A Chorus Line will run from April 23, 2022 through May 15, 2022.

Manuel Bandera will star as Zach. He will be joined on stage by Angie Alcázar, Tomy Álvarez, Lucía Castro, Alex Chavarri, Javier Cid, Aaron Cobos, Anna Coll, Fran Del Pino, Daniel Délyon, Sonia Dorado, Roberto Facchin, Daniel Garod, Bealia Guerra, Pep Guillem, Cassandra Hlong , Ariel Juin, Flor Lopardo, Joan López-Santos, Juan José Marco, Graciela Monterde and Fran Moreno.

A Chorus Line tells the story of a group of 17 performers vying for the chance to dance in a Broadway show. After all the sweat and tears, only eight will be chosen for this opportunity of a lifetime. Winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, A Chorus Line is a timeless show for anyone who has ever dared to dream.

