Allan Larson, Father of Jonathan Larson, Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Allan Larson, the father of late playwright and composer Jonathan Larson, has died.

Allan, along with his late wife Nanette, and daughter Julie, created the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation following the playwright's death in 1996. From 1997 to 2008, the foundation awarded grants to musical theatre composers, lyricists and book writers. Following the 2008 grants, the program was shifted to the American Theatre Wing, where it continues as the Jonathan Larson Grants.

Allan Larson's death was announced on Twitter by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who directed the Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical, tick, tick...BOOM!

"Faced with unimaginable loss, he made his son's legacy his life's work," Miranda wrote. "For years, anywhere Jon's work premiered in the world, Al would be there to tell the assembled casts about his son Jonathan. Rest in peace, Al. Thank you for your trust & friendship. Miss you already."