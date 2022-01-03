LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Pre-Show Playlists

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to share eight playlists he curated of pre-show music for the Broadway run of Freestyle Love Supreme.

"One of the best side missions of [Freestyle Love Supreme] is that somewhere around 2004, I called dibs on making the pre-show playlists, & they just continue to let me?" Miranda writes. "Anyway, I made EIGHT for the Bway run this year, here they are."

"The mixes are all roughly an hour -- 40 minutes as people enter the theater, 20 minutes on the way out," he explains.

Listen to all eight of the playlists below!

Before Hamilton and In The Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme, the highly-acclaimed improv sensation conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale.

Directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a joyful, improvised musical comedy show. It features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Kurt Crowley AKA "The Lord and Lady Crowley;" Tarik Davis AKA "Tardis Hardaway;" Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees;" Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave;" and Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch."