Wake Up With BWW 12/6: NETWORK Officially Opens Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Happy opening to Network on Broadway! Curious what else is going on in the Broadway world? Keep reading! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Patrons Ask For Refunds Following 'Terrible' Performance of THE WIZ in Louisville

by Stephanie Wild

A recent performance of The Wiz at Brown Theatre in Louisville had patrons asking for a refund, according to Courier Journal.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Sings of Trump's Favorite Things in Latest Musical Parody!

by Stage Tube

The hills are alive with the sound of Mueller in Randy Rainbow's latest political parody. Watch below as he sings of Trump's favorite things (hint: they do not include raindrops on roses nor whiskers on kittens).. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: First Look at Santino Fontana in Drag for TOOTSIE!

Following its world premiere pre-Broadway engagement at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre, Tootsie is getting ready to open on Broadway on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Marquis Theatre. Below, check out a first look at the show's new Broadway artwork, featuring leading man, Santino Fontana, in drag!. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano & the Company of TRUE WEST Meet the Press!

by Jennifer Broski

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present a new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's Tony & Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama True West, directed by James Macdonald (The Children).(more...)

5) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt Cook Up a MARY POPPINS-Inspired Meal With Ina Garten

by Stage Tube

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt, stars of the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns, are hitting the kitchen for an upcoming episode of Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Ben Fankhauser

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-NETWORK officially opens today at at Broadway's Belasco Theatre!

Network, starring Bryan Cranston, is the hit play direct from the West End. It tells the story of Howard Beale, news anchor-man, who unravels live on screen during his final broadcast. But when ratings soar, the network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Network is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove (The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.

BWW Exclusive: Give the Gift of Broadway This Holiday Season with Items from BC/EFA!

Need a Broadway-themed gift for someone (or...everyone) on your list this season? Look no further than this BC/EFA gift guide! From snow globes, to t-shirts, to ornaments and more, Laura Heywood is showing Broadway fans this incredible holiday collection!

While you're at it, jump over to @BroadwayGirlNYC on Twitter for details on how you can win a prize pack of these Broadway goodies!

What we're geeking out over: HAMILTON, THE LION KING, And More Take the Stage at BC/EFA Red Bucket Follies!

This year's Red Bucket Follies raised $6,113,301 for Broadway Cares, the highest fall fundraising total in Broadway Cares' 30-year history. The record-breaking show, featuring performances from Hamilton, The Lion King, Kinky Boots, and more, celebrated six weeks of enthusiastic fundraising by 67 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring shows for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

What we're watching: Ethan Hawke & Paul Dano Gear Up for Broadway Return in TRUE WEST!

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present a new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's Tony & Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama True West, directed by James Macdonald (The Children). True West stars Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." The pair recently chatted with us about their upcoming Broadway run!

Social Butterfly: Bruce Springsteen Will Not Tour in 2019, Plans to Take a Break Following Broadway Run

A statement from Bruce Springsteen... pic.twitter.com/bMqCPWmSaW - Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) December 5, 2018

Bruce Springsteen took to social media to set straight a rumor that has been circulating: he will not be touring with the E Street Band in 2019. "The Boss" is planning to take a break after his Broadway run ends on December 15, and he will use the time to focus on "various recording projects [he's] been working on."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles