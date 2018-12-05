Bruce Springsteen Will Not Tour in 2019, Plans to Take a Break Following Broadway Run

Bruce Springsteen is saying goodbye to Broadway on December 15, after over a year of performances in his hit show Springsteen on Broadway.

The musician took to social media to set straight a rumor that had been circulating. He will not be touring with the E Street Band in 2019.

"The year will be consumed with a break after our Broadway run, and various recording projects I've been working on," he writes.

Bruce Springsteen's historic sold-out series of performances of his one man show "Springsteen On Broadway" began previews on October 3, 2017 and officially opened October 12. The show was extended three times after its initial eight-week run, and will close on Broadway on December 15, 2018, bringing the total number of performances to 236.

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar and a Tony, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November 2016. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5, 2017.

