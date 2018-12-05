BWW Exclusive: Give the Gift of Broadway This Holiday Season with Items from BC/EFA!

"It's December again? How did that happen? Where did 2018 go? And more importantly... how am I going to get all of my holiday shopping done?!"

The good news is, I can answer at least one of those questions: the last one. There's only one destination you need for all of your shopping - for family, friends, and (most importantly?) yourself. The Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS Catalogue of Giving is here!

Every year, BCEFA offers a wealth of gift items, from old favorites to new surprises, all with a Broadway theme and curated to stuff your loved ones' stockings with the utmost holiday cheer. Best of all, a portion of the proceeds goes directly to BCEFA's programs, including many HIV/AIDS relief organizations; the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative through the Actor's Fund; the Al Hirschfeld Free Health Clinic; and critical relief funds all over the country - such as the $200,000+ sent to help with fallout from the fires in my home state of California last month.

This year, in addition to writing about some of my favorite items from the catalogue, I've made a video of my own first impressions upon opening up the box that BCEFA sent for my review - and on December 10, I'm going to give away a big prize pack featuring many of these items over on the @BroadwayGirlNYC Twitter account! Jump over to my pinned tweet for info on how to enter - and you may just end up with a box of holiday goodies just for you!

The Snow Globe

My absolute favorite must-have at the holidays is BCEFA's gorgeous annual snow globe. At 12 inches it makes a beautiful tablescape centerpiece or a beacon of joy set in a front window! Featuring logos from more than 20 Broadway musicals, it is also a music box that plays "Winter Wonderland" when wound. I especially love the smiling, friendly snowman that turns with the music as the "snow" falls around him!

In addition to the new 2018 snow globe, the catalogue also offers a limited number of past years' globes, at a substantial discount. I can personally attest to the beauty of a collection of these festive sculptures - so much so that I display mine all year long!

The Broadway Cares Collection

The Broadway Cares Collection is made up of a diverse selection of items decorated with logos from this year's Broadway hits, including Aladdin, Anastasia, The Band's Visit, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Book of Mormon, A Bronx Tale, Chicago, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Escape to Margaritaville, Frozen, Hamilton, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Once on this Island, The Phantom of the Opera, Prince of Broadway, School of Rock, SpongeBob SquarePants, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Waitress and Wicked.

These make the perfect gift for anyone who can't pick one - or ten! - favorite Broadway show(s), who will be proud to show off their passion for the industry as a whole.

A few of my favorite Broadway Cares Collection items (as featured in the video above!) include this year's indigo-toned t-shirt; a logo-laden mug painted a brilliant turquoise on the inside; a royal blue double-wall insulated water bottle; a set of four heavy-duty stone drink coasters; and two different sizes of canvas bags!

A new item this year that I adore is the Broadway Cares Classic Collection storage box - non-coincidentally (I presume) perfectly sized to fit a few dozen Playbills. The Classic Collection (other items include a cookie jar, a shower curtain, and an umbrella) features a similar look to the Broadway Cares Collection, with logos from enduring classics such as 42nd Street, Cabaret, Gypsy, Little Shop of Horrors, RENT, and West Side Story.

While shopping the Classic Collection, don't forget to grab a few rolls of show-logo gift wrap - beautiful enough to be a gift on its own, during the Winter holidays or for any occasion throughout the year!

Holiday Specifics

It wouldn't be the holiday Catalogue of Giving without a few seasonal items, like the 2018 round ornament decorated with your favorite shows from the past 12 months. And this year marks the 7th annual collection of Playbill cover ornaments featuring the longest running productions in Broadway history. You can still order the past years' sets, too, for a complete collection of the 42 longest running shows of all time. That's enough to fill a whole tree!

Whimsical Gifts

For the kids in your life or the kids at heart (like me!), you can't go wrong with theatre-themed stocking stuffers. A Teddy Bear, wearing a cute Broadway tee of his own, will be part of my social media giveaway - keep him or gift him, just make sure he ends up with someone who'll give him lots of hugs! Perhaps pair him with a Best of Broadway 1,000-piece puzzle; or a Broadway beach towel; or a notepad featuring none other than William Shakespeare himself.

Items in BCEFA's catalogue of giving start at just a few dollars, so you can find something for everyone (at every price point!) on your list!

Extravagance, Broadway-style

Looking for the ultimate gift for a Broadway fan? How about an opening night Playbill from EVERY show if the upcoming season, signed by their full original casts? Every four months the lucky recipient of this subscription package will receive a delivery of the extremely limited keepsakes. Talk about the gift that literally keeps on giving!

Gift Certificates

Of course, you may not be able to get into the mind of every person on your gift list this season. No problem! Gift Certificates are available in denominations of $25 so your loved ones can pick out their own perfect gifts. Or who knows, maybe they'll use them next year to buy something for YOU from the Catalogue of Giving!

Happy holidays from me, BroadwayWorld, and Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. Give with love, now and always!

