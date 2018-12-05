BWW TV: Ethan Hawke & Paul Dano Gear Up for Broadway Return in TRUE WEST!

TRUE WEST
Dec. 5, 2018  

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present a new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's Tony & Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama True West, directed by James Macdonald (The Children).

True West stars Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." The cast also includes Marylouise Burke as "Mom" and Gary Wilmes as "Saul Kimmer."

TRUE WEST will begin preview performances on December 27, 2018 and officially open on Broadway on Thursday, January 24, 2019. This will be a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The company just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day with Hawke, Dano and more!

