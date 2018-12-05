VIDEO: HAMILTON, THE LION KING, And More Take the Stage at BC/EFA Red Bucket Follies!

Equality, inclusion and joy permeated the performances at this year's poignant and record-breaking Red Bucket Follies. The show celebrated six weeks of enthusiastic fundraising by 67 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring shows for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. See highlights from the evening below!

Red Bucket Follies raised $6,113,301 for Broadway Cares, the highest fall fundraising total in Broadway Cares' 30-year history. The record was announced Tuesday by Cherry Jones (The Lifespan of a Fact),Christopher Sieber (The Prom) and Michael Urie(Torch Song). The special guests also presented the awards to the top fundraisers and best performances across the two afternoons.

The company of Kinky Boots took top honors for best onstage presentation. In its number, Kinky Boots bid a farcical farewell to Broadway before the hit show closes this April after six unforgettable years. Dressed in their "True Colors," a rainbow of head-to-toe spandex bodysuits, the cast performed a punchy parody of theFrank Sinatra classic "My Way" as they lamented hardships of saying goodbye to a Broadway show.

The runner-up was the company of Frozen, presenting a radiant dance piece, choreographed by Donald Jones Jr. The number celebrated community and acceptance, set to VV Brown's "What We All Need Now More than Anything is to See People Enjoying Each Other."

This year's top overall fundraising award went to Hamilton - Angelica tour, which raised a jaw-dropping $515,152.

