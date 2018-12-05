VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt Cook Up a MARY POPPINS-Inspired Meal With Ina Garten

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt, stars of the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns, are hitting the kitchen for an upcoming episode of Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro.

In a clip from the upcoming episode, Blunt teaches the others how to make her roasted potatoes.

One of the steps Blunt refers to, is to "tilt and coat" the potatoes in oil.

"Tilt and coat isn't one of the songs on Mary Poppins Returns," Miranda replies with a laugh.

Watch the full clip below!

MARY POPPINS RETURNS is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help THE FAMILYrediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep).

The film is produced by Marshall, John DeLuca and Marc Platt. The screenplay is by David Magee based on The Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman writing all new songs and Shaiman composing an original score.

