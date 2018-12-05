Wake Up With BWW 12/5: Full Cast of KISS ME, KATE Announced, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld, and happy fourth day of Hanukkah! Check out today's top stories from around the Broadway World. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, Among Stars of EVER AFTER in Atlanta

The Alliance Theatre announced casting today for its upcoming production EVER AFTER, a captivating musical based on the hit film.. (more...)

2) Lady Gaga Tells Lin-Manuel Miranda She Would 'Love' to Do Broadway

by Stephanie Wild

Lin-Manuel Miranda are both powerhouses in the entertainment industry, both generating buzz this year specifically, Gaga for the film A Star is Born, and Miranda for his upcoming film Mary Poppins Returns.. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE CHER SHOW Takes Their Opening Night Bows and Performs With Cher

by Walter McBride

The Cher Show officially opened last night, December 3, at the Neil Simon Theatre. Following the curtain call, Cher herself took the stage and performed a surprise song with the show's leading lady, Stephanie J. Block! BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from curtain call below!. (more...)

4) Complete Casting Announced for the Broadway Revival of KISS ME, KATE

Casting is complete for the new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara as "Kate/Lilli Vanessi," Tony Award nominee Will Chase as "Petruchio/Fred Graham," Corbin Bleu as "Lucentio/Bill Calhoun," Terence Archie as "Harrison Howell," Mel Johnson Jr. as "Harry Trevor/Baptista," James T. Lane as "Paul," Stephanie Styles as "Lois Lane/Bianca," Adrienne Walker as "Hattie," Lance Coadie Williams as "Gangster (Second Man)" and John Pankow as "Gangster (First Man).". (more...)

5) Marisha Wallace, Laura Baldwin, Peter Hannah, and David Hunter Join Katharine McPhee in West End's WAITRESS

Further casting has been announced for the original London company of Sara Bareilles' Tony Award-nominated musical Waitress. Marisha Wallace will play Becky alongside Laura Baldwin as Dawn, with Peter Hannah as Earl and David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter. The four new principals will join the previously announced Katharine McPhee who will make her West End debut starring as Jenna, having played the role on Broadway earlier this year.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Laura Benanti

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Babe, Lady, Star and More Celebrate Opening Night of THE CHER SHOW!

The Cher Show is officially open! Hear the show's stars talk about it on the red carpet on opening night.

What we're geeking out over: First Look at Jeff Daniels & More in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on Broadway!

Previews are currently underway for To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway. Get a first look at Jeff Daniels and the cast in action. Click here for more photos!

What we're watching: Hansens & Murphys x2! DEAR EVAN HANSEN Casts Unite to Perform 'You Will Be Found'

In honor of two years on Broadway, the touring and New York companies of Dear Evan Hansen got together for a special performance of You Will Be Found!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles