WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

Wake Up With BWW 12/5: Full Cast of KISS ME, KATE Announced, and More!

Dec. 5, 2018  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld, and happy fourth day of Hanukkah! Check out today's top stories from around the Broadway World. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Wake Up With BWW 12/5: Full Cast of KISS ME, KATE Announced, and More!
1) Wake Up With BWW 12/5: Full Cast of KISS ME, KATE Announced, and More! Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, Among Stars of EVER AFTER in Atlanta

The Alliance Theatre announced casting today for its upcoming production EVER AFTER, a captivating musical based on the hit film.. (more...)

2) Wake Up With BWW 12/5: Full Cast of KISS ME, KATE Announced, and More! Lady Gaga Tells Lin-Manuel Miranda She Would 'Love' to Do Broadway
by Stephanie Wild

Lin-Manuel Miranda are both powerhouses in the entertainment industry, both generating buzz this year specifically, Gaga for the film A Star is Born, and Miranda for his upcoming film Mary Poppins Returns.. (more...)

3) Wake Up With BWW 12/5: Full Cast of KISS ME, KATE Announced, and More! Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE CHER SHOW Takes Their Opening Night Bows and Performs With Cher
by Walter McBride

The Cher Show officially opened last night, December 3, at the Neil Simon Theatre. Following the curtain call, Cher herself took the stage and performed a surprise song with the show's leading lady, Stephanie J. Block! BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from curtain call below!. (more...)

4) Wake Up With BWW 12/5: Full Cast of KISS ME, KATE Announced, and More! Complete Casting Announced for the Broadway Revival of KISS ME, KATE

Casting is complete for the new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara as "Kate/Lilli Vanessi," Tony Award nominee Will Chase as "Petruchio/Fred Graham," Corbin Bleu as "Lucentio/Bill Calhoun," Terence Archie as "Harrison Howell," Mel Johnson Jr. as "Harry Trevor/Baptista," James T. Lane as "Paul," Stephanie Styles as "Lois Lane/Bianca," Adrienne Walker as "Hattie," Lance Coadie Williams as "Gangster (Second Man)" and John Pankow as "Gangster (First Man).". (more...)

5) Wake Up With BWW 12/5: Full Cast of KISS ME, KATE Announced, and More! Marisha Wallace, Laura Baldwin, Peter Hannah, and David Hunter Join Katharine McPhee in West End's WAITRESS

Further casting has been announced for the original London company of Sara Bareilles' Tony Award-nominated musical Waitress. Marisha Wallace will play Becky alongside Laura Baldwin as Dawn, with Peter Hannah as Earl and David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter. The four new principals will join the previously announced Katharine McPhee who will make her West End debut starring as Jenna, having played the role on Broadway earlier this year.. (more...)

Wake Up With BWW 12/5: Full Cast of KISS ME, KATE Announced, and More!
Next up in our "mug shots" series is Laura Benanti
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Babe, Lady, Star and More Celebrate Opening Night of THE CHER SHOW!

The Cher Show is officially open! Hear the show's stars talk about it on the red carpet on opening night.

What we're geeking out over: First Look at Jeff Daniels & More in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on Broadway!

Wake Up With BWW 12/5: Full Cast of KISS ME, KATE Announced, and More!

Previews are currently underway for To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway. Get a first look at Jeff Daniels and the cast in action. Click here for more photos!

What we're watching: Hansens & Murphys x2! DEAR EVAN HANSEN Casts Unite to Perform 'You Will Be Found'

In honor of two years on Broadway, the touring and New York companies of Dear Evan Hansen got together for a special performance of You Will Be Found!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles






From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • Wake Up With BWW 12/5: Full Cast of KISS ME, KATE Announced, and More!
  • Lady Gaga Tells Lin-Manuel Miranda She Would 'Love' to Do Broadway
  • Wake Up With BWW 12/4: On the Red Carpet at THE CHER SHOW Opening Night, and More!
  • Performance of ANNIE at 5th Avenue Theatre Cancelled Due to 'Security Threat'
  • Wake Up With BWW 12/3: THE CHER SHOW Opens, and More!
  • The Creators of HAMILTON Will Receive Kennedy Center Honors Today

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE