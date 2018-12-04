TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
Click Here for More Articles on TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Photo Flash: First Look at Jeff Daniels & More in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on Broadway!

Dec. 4, 2018  

Previews are currently underway at the Shubert Theatre for the Broadway production of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, a new play by Aaron Sorkin, starring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch. Check out photos of the cast in action below!

Written during the early stages of the Civil Rights Movement, at a time when Jim Crow laws were still in effect in many Southern states, To Kill A Mockingbird's still resonant story holds up a mirror to the ingrained culture of racism in the Deep South. A mainstay on schools' reading lists since its publication in 1960, the novel is considered one of the great classics of modern literature with more than 50 million copies in print, second only to the Bible in the number of extant copies printed to date.

To Kill a Mockingbird also stars Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Danny McCarthy, Neal Huff, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, Danny Wolohan, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson. The production features scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and original music by Adam Guettel.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

buy tickets

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek at Broadway-Bound MOULIN ROUGE! - Tickets on Sale Now!
  • Adrian Lopez, Dominic Pecikonis, and More Lead National Tour of SPAMILTON
  • Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Micaela Diamond, and the Cast of THE CHER SHOW in Action
  • Sierra Boggess, Rachel York, Among Stars of EVER AFTER in Atlanta
  • Actor and Dancer Ken Berry Passes Away Age 85
  • Complete Casting Announced for the Broadway Revival of KISS ME, KATE

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE