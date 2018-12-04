Lady Gaga Tells Lin-Manuel Miranda She Would 'Love' to Do Broadway

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady Gaga are both powerhouses in the entertainment industry, both generating buzz this year specifically, Gaga for the film A Star is Born, and Miranda for his upcoming film Mary Poppins Returns.

The pair sat down with Variety recently for the outlet's Actors on Actors series, and chatted about their films, their processes, social media and much more.

Miranda discussed that doing a movie was much different from theatre, because he had to find his "adrenaline source."

"I get so much adrenaline from the audience when I'm performing in 'Hamilton,'" he said. "Who's in the front row? What's the energy? Is it a matinee energy? Is it "these people had this date circled in blood" energy? For me, the adrenaline source became 'we're never going to be here again.'"

Gaga even commented that she would be interested in doing theatre.

"OK. Music, check. Big movie, you're incredible in it, check," Miranda said. "Do you ever want to do eight shows a week on Broadway?"

"Check," Gaga replied. "I'd love that. That was my dream."

She then went on to talk about the impact of Rent on her life, and how she thinks she's seen it "probably 30 times."

"I'm like staring at Maureen as she's belting," she said, of the Rent character. "I'm just like, I just want to be Maureen. For many years, record executives told me I was too theater."

The full interview can be watched below, and you can read more on Variety.

A Star is Born was released theatrically October 5. In this new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

In addition to playing Ally, Gaga performs original songs in the film, which she wrote with Cooper and a handful of artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell andMark Ronson. All the music is original and was recorded live.

"Mary Poppins Returns" will be released in U.S. theaters on December 19, 2018. Directed and produced by Rob Marshall, "Mary Poppins Returns" stars Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters with Colin Firth and Meryl Streep. The film, which introduces three new Banks children, played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson, also features Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury.

The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help THE FAMILY rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep).

