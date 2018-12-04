Complete Casting Announced for the Broadway Revival of KISS ME, KATE

Casting is complete for the new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara as "Kate/Lilli Vanessi," Tony Award nominee Will Chase as "Petruchio/Fred Graham," Corbin Bleu as "Lucentio/Bill Calhoun," Terence Archie as "Harrison Howell," Mel Johnson Jr. as "Harry Trevor/Baptista," James T. Lane as "Paul," Stephanie Styles as "Lois Lane/Bianca," Adrienne Walker as "Hattie," Lance Coadie Williams as "Gangster (Second Man)" and John Pankow as "Gangster (First Man)."

The cast also includes Phillip Attmore, Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Tanya Haglund, Erica Mansfield, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld and Ron Todorowski.

Kiss Me, Kate will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and opens officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, direction by eight-time Tony nominee and Roundabout's Associate Artistic Director Scott Ellis, choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, music direction by Paul Gemignani.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Jeff Mahshie (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound), David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig design), Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arrangements) and Amanda Green (Additional Material).

Roundabout welcomes back longtime friends of the theater; Tony winner Kelli O'Hara who was nominated for her role in the 2006 revival of The Pajama Game opposite Harry Connick, Jr. and Will Chase returns to Roundabout following his Tony nominated role in 2012 revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. In 2016, O'Hara, Chase and John Pankow also starred in a sold-out benefit concert reading of Kiss Me, Kate directed by Scott Ellis; and Pankow appeared in Twelve Angry Men (2004). Corbin Bleu returns to Roundabout following his performance in Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical (2016). Stephanie Styles was last seen in the 2016 Roundabout Underground production of Kingdom Come.

In the constellation of musical comedy masterpieces, Kiss Me, Kate shines as perhaps Broadway's most sparkling achievement. This is the winner of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Musical, alive with onstage romance, backstage passion, a hilarious book by Sam and Bella Spewack filled with comedy high and low, a dash of Shakespeare's Shrew, and the songwriting genius of Cole Porter at his stylish, sexy, sophisticated best, including "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion." Once again, Roundabout catapults you to musical comedy heaven, with a brand-new Kiss Me, Kate.

