VIDEO: Hansens & Murphys x2! DEAR EVAN HANSEN Casts Unite to Perform 'You Will Be Found'

A record-breaking show on Broadway is now on tour! Dear Evan Hansen is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre and opens tomorrow at San Francisco's Curran Theatre. Watch below as the Broadway and touring companies unite to sing a Dear Evan Hansen anthem- "You Will Be Found."

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, "Dear Evan Hansen" features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul ("La La Land," "The Greatest Showman") and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif ("Rent," "Next to Normal").

The "Dear Evan Hansen" first national tour cast features Ben Levi Ross in the title role. Stage and TV star Jessica Phillips plays Heidi Hansen. Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll plays Cynthia Murphy and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar plays Larry Murphy. Marrick Smith and Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), while Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck complete the on-stage company.

