Marisha Wallace, Laura Baldwin, Peter Hannah, and David Hunter Join Katharine McPhee in West End's WAITRESS

Further casting has been announced for the original London company of Sara Bareilles' Tony Award-nominated musical Waitress. Marisha Wallace will play Becky alongside Laura Baldwin as Dawn, with Peter Hannah as Earl and David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter. The four new principals will join the previously announced Katharine McPhee who will make her West End debut starring as Jenna, having played the role on Broadway earlier this year.

Waitress will begin preview performances on 8 February ahead of its official opening night on 7 March at London's Adelphi Theatre. Currently playing its third year on Broadway, Waitress will bring with it an all-female lead creative team - a West End musical first.

Laura Baldwin (Dawn) trained at Bird College. Her recent stage work has included the roles of Janey in Eugenius!, Story Sandra in Big Fish and Sam in The Little Beasts (all at The Other Palace). Laura has also played Wendy in Peter Pan (The Gordon Craig Theatre), Teen Fiona/Red Riding Hood in Shrek (UK Tour), Veronica/Ensemble in Betty Blue Eyes (UK Tour) and Alice in Alice in Wonderland (The Lichfield Garrick).

Peter Hannah (Earl) graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 2013 and has gone on to play roles such as The Devil in The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart (National Theatre of Scotland, Spoletto Festival, and McKittrick, New York - Drama Desk Award winner 2017 for unique Theatrical Experience), Captain Ridley in Cockpit (Royal Lyceum Theatre), Mac in the Greater Game (Southwark Playhouse) and Thomas Highgate in The 306 (National Theatre of Scotland). Peter's other theatre roles include Shakespeare in Love (Noel Coward Theatre), Four Play (Theatre503), A Clockwork Orange (Nottingham Playhouse), One Arm (Southwark Playouse) and Mock Tudor (Pleasance Courtyard). Film and television Credits include Alex in Above The Clouds (Third Light Films), Lucas in Mr Turner (Thin Man Films), Newton in Mary Gloster (Short Film) and Police Constable Stanmore in Doctor Who (BBC).

David Hunter (Dr. Pomatter) trained at The Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA). He is currently playing the lead role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots (Adelphi Theatre) and previous West End credits include Once (Phoenix Theatre), One Man, Two Guvnors (Adelphi Theatre, National Theatre and UK Tour), Seussical (Arts Theatre) and The Who's Tommy (Prince Edward Theatre). Other theatre credits include The Hired Man (Leicester Curve and Colchester Mercury), Pub (The Royal Exchange) Spinach (The Royal Exchange) and The Mayor Of Zalamea (Liverpool Everyman). In 2012 David reached the semi-finals of ITV's Superstar, competing to play the role of 'Jesus' in Jesus Christ Superstar. Screen credits include the film Nativity 3 and he has recently filmed an episode of Holby City for BBC1. As the frontman of pop/rock band 'Reemer', David has recorded with the producers responsible for The Rolling Stones and The Who, before earning support slots for artists such as The Feeling, Scouting for Girls and finally McFly on their UK Arena Tour. In April 2018 David released his first Solo EP, Silver Linings, featuring five original songs.

Marisha Wallace (Becky) recently made her West End debut playing Effie White in Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre) after playing the role at the Tony-winning regional theatre Dallas Theater Center. Since landing in London she has performed in numerous concerts at The Royal Albert Hall, the London Palladium, and she's a part of Broadway and West End Divas. She recently performed the role of Celie in The Color Purple in Concert at Cadogan Hall and had two sold out nights at Zedel. Marisha's Broadway credits include the original Broadway productions of Something Rotten and Disney's Aladdin, and she also appeared in the first US national tour of The Book of Mormon. Other stage credits include Sistas!, Aladdin (Toronto), Oklahoma!, for which she won the Drammy for Best Actress, One Night With Janis Joplin, Rent and Hair. Screen credits include Aladdin (the forthcoming live action film), Disney's Frozen Fever, The Tony Awards, Good Morning America, The View and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Since finding international fame as a captivating singer on American Idol - Season 5, Katharine McPhee (Jenna) has become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts in her native US. Her latest album of timeless American standards "I Fall In Love Too Easily" was released by BMG in 2017. As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series Smash, Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). She recently starred in the hit CBS dramatic series Scorpion.

Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened on 24 April 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theater. Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress was the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, featuring original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is currently touring the US and has also recently announced it will have its Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.

