Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE CHER SHOW Takes Their Opening Night Bows and Performs With Cher
The Cher Show officially opened last night, December 3, at the Neil Simon Theatre.
Following the curtain call, Cher herself took the stage and performed a surprise song with the show's leading lady, Stephanie J. Block!
BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from curtain call below!
Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.
The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.
The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee
Lobby cast board
Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with cast
Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with cast
Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with the cast
Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with the cast
Teal Wicks and Stephanie J. Block
Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with cast
Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with cast
Emily Skinner and Jarrod Spector
Jarrod Spector and Micaela Diamond
Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Bob Mackie
Stephanie J. Block and Bob Mackie
Stephanie J. Block and Bob Mackie
Rick Elice and Christopher Gattelli
Stephanie J. Block, Bob Mackie, Jason Moore, Rick Elice and Christopher Gattelli
Jeffrey Sellers with cast
Stephanie J. Block, Bob Mackie, Jeffrey Seller, Jason Moore, Rick Elice and Christopher Gattelli with cast
Stephanie J. Block, Bob Mackie, Jeffrey Seller, Jason Moore, Rick Elice and Christopher Gattelli with cast
Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Bob Mackie and Cher
Micaela Diamond, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher
Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher
Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher
Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher with cast
Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Michael Berresse
Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher with cast
Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Bob Mackie and Cher with cast
Cher
Bob Mackie and Cher
Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Bob Mackie and Cher
Cher
Cher
Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast d
Cher with cast
Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast
Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast
Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast
Stephanie J. Block and Cher
Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast
Stephanie J. Block and Cher
Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block and Cher
Stephanie J. Block and Cher
Stephanie J. Block and Cher
Stephanie J. Block and Cher
Cher
Stephanie J. Block and Cher
Cher
Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast
Cher
Stephanie J. Block and Cher
Cher
Stephanie J. Block and Cher
Stephanie J. Block and Cher
Cher with the cast
Cher with the cast
Bob Mackie and Cher
Cher and Jeffrey Seller with cast
Cher with the cast
Cher with the cast