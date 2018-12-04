THE CHER SHOW
Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE CHER SHOW Takes Their Opening Night Bows and Performs With Cher

Dec. 4, 2018  

The Cher Show officially opened last night, December 3, at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Following the curtain call, Cher herself took the stage and performed a surprise song with the show's leading lady, Stephanie J. Block!

BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from curtain call below!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Theatre Marquee

Theatre Marquee

Lobby cast board

Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with cast

Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with cast

Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with the cast

Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with the cast

Stephanie J. Block

Teal Wicks and Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block

Emily Skinner

Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with cast

Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with cast

Emily Skinner and Jarrod Spector

Jarrod Spector and Micaela Diamond

Stephanie J. Block

Emily Skinner

Bob Mackie

Bob Mackie

Bob Mackie

Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Bob Mackie

Stephanie J. Block and Bob Mackie

Stephanie J. Block and Bob Mackie

Rick Elice

Rick Elice and Christopher Gattelli

Jason Moore

Jason Moore

Stephanie J. Block, Bob Mackie, Jason Moore, Rick Elice and Christopher Gattelli

Jeffrey Sellers with cast

Stephanie J. Block, Bob Mackie, Jeffrey Seller, Jason Moore, Rick Elice and Christopher Gattelli with cast

Stephanie J. Block, Bob Mackie, Jeffrey Seller, Jason Moore, Rick Elice and Christopher Gattelli with cast

Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Bob Mackie and Cher

Micaela Diamond, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher

Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher

Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher

Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher with cast

Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Michael Berresse

Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher with cast

Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Bob Mackie and Cher with cast

Cher

Bob Mackie and Cher

Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Bob Mackie and Cher

Cher

Cher

Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast d

Cher with cast

Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast

Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast

Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast

Stephanie J. Block and Cher

Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast

Stephanie J. Block and Cher

Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block and Cher

Stephanie J. Block and Cher

Stephanie J. Block and Cher

Stephanie J. Block and Cher

Cher

Stephanie J. Block and Cher

Cher

Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast

Cher

Stephanie J. Block and Cher

Cher

Stephanie J. Block and Cher

Stephanie J. Block and Cher

Cher with the cast

Cher with the cast

Bob Mackie and Cher

Cher and Jeffrey Seller with cast

Cher with the cast

Cher with the cast

