Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE CHER SHOW Takes Their Opening Night Bows and Performs With Cher

The Cher Show officially opened last night, December 3, at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Following the curtain call, Cher herself took the stage and performed a surprise song with the show's leading lady, Stephanie J. Block!

BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from curtain call below!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee



Lobby cast board



Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with cast



Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with cast



Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with the cast



Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with the cast



Stephanie J. Block



Teal Wicks and Stephanie J. Block



Stephanie J. Block



Emily Skinner



Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with cast



Matthew Hydzik, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Michael Campayno with cast



Emily Skinner and Jarrod Spector



Jarrod Spector and Micaela Diamond



Stephanie J. Block



Emily Skinner



Bob Mackie



Bob Mackie



Bob Mackie



Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Bob Mackie



Stephanie J. Block and Bob Mackie



Stephanie J. Block and Bob Mackie



Rick Elice



Rick Elice and Christopher Gattelli



Jason Moore



Jason Moore



Stephanie J. Block, Bob Mackie, Jason Moore, Rick Elice and Christopher Gattelli



Jeffrey Sellers with cast



Stephanie J. Block, Bob Mackie, Jeffrey Seller, Jason Moore, Rick Elice and Christopher Gattelli with cast



Stephanie J. Block, Bob Mackie, Jeffrey Seller, Jason Moore, Rick Elice and Christopher Gattelli with cast



Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Bob Mackie and Cher



Micaela Diamond, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher



Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher



Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher



Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher with cast



Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Michael Berresse



Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse and Cher with cast



Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Bob Mackie and Cher with cast



Cher



Bob Mackie and Cher



Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Bob Mackie and Cher



Cher



Cher



Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast d



Cher with cast



Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast



Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast



Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast



Stephanie J. Block and Cher



Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast



Stephanie J. Block and Cher



Micaela Diamond, Stephanie J. Block and Cher



Stephanie J. Block and Cher



Stephanie J. Block and Cher



Stephanie J. Block and Cher



Cher



Stephanie J. Block and Cher



Cher



Stephanie J. Block and Cher with cast



Cher



Stephanie J. Block and Cher



Cher



Stephanie J. Block and Cher



Stephanie J. Block and Cher



Cher with the cast



Cher with the cast



Bob Mackie and Cher



Cher and Jeffrey Seller with cast



Cher with the cast



Cher with the cast