Wake Up With BWW 12/23: Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan Perform a Christmas Duet, and More!

Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Pete Townsend, and more have joined the virtual telethon to help save the West Bank Cafe!

If you thought the "Christmas Shoes" song couldn't get any more egregiously heart-wrenching, Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana has the holiday parody for you. Check out Santino and his wife, Jessica Fontana, as they present a spin on the familiar story of a small boy looking for the perfect pair for his Momma's imminent meeting with Jesus.

Justin Anthony Long (City of Dreams) presents This F***ing Christmas Stuff, an original animated holiday tune inspired by the leaked Melania audio tapes about the 'Christmas stuff.' The video features vocals from Beetlejuice's Natalie Charle Ellis.

Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan performed a duet as part of Bean's Sing Your Hallelujah holiday concert event filmed live at the Harlem landmark, which is available on demand through January 9.

1) Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Pete Townsend & More Join SAVE WEST BANK CAFE VIRTUAL TELETHON

Since 1978, West Bank Cafe has been one of the epicenters of New York City's theatre community, and due to the pandemic, it is on the verge of permanently closing. With Broadway dark, tourism down, indoor dining closed, and no relief plan in sight, 2020 has created a plethora of financial problems for the beloved theater district institution. . (more...)

2) QUIZ: Attend Your Own Prom to Find Out Which The Prom Character Will Be Your Date!

It's time to dance at prom! Who will end up being your date? Take our latest quiz to find out!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Natalie Charle Ellis is Melania Trump in New Animated Christmas Music Video

Justin Anthony Long (City of Dreams) presents This F***ing Christmas Stuff, an original animated holiday tune inspired by the leaked Melania audio tapes about the 'Christmas stuff.' The video features vocals from Beetlejuice's Natalie Charle Ellis.. (more...)

4) Mary Testa, Nik Walker, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door

Check out the newest theater names that are now available for video shoutouts and more on Stage Door!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Liz Callaway's Home For the Holidays concert continues today at 12pm. Learn more here!

- BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge chats with Kerry Butler on Backstage LIVE Today at 12pm! Tune in here!

- A Country Christmas Carol All-Star Reading continues today at 12pm. The reading stars Jacob Young, Taylor Dayne, Mary Wilson, John James, Eric Martsolf, Jim Borstelmann, and Angie Schworer. Learn more here!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan Duet in SING YOUR HALLELUJAH Concert- Now On Demand + Album Available!

In 2018 and 2019, Broadway star and Billboard #1 recording artist Shoshana Bean began a holiday tradition with her acclaimed, sold out shows at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York City. In 2020, fans have reason to rejoice, because Shoshana kept that tradition alive with Sing Your Hallelujah, a holiday concert event filmed live at the Harlem landmark, which is available on demand through January 9.

A special live encore presentation on Christmas night will benefit No Kid Hungry and includes a pre and post show cocktail hour hangout with Shoshana herself!

To purchase or for more information please visit www.singyourhallelujah.com or purchase the album today here.

What we're watching: Santino Fontana Sings the Tale of 'The Other Christmas Shoes'

If you thought the "Christmas Shoes" song couldn'tt get any more egregiously heart-wrenching, Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana has the holiday parody for you.

Check out Santino and his wife, Jessica Fontana, as they present a spin on the familiar story of a small boy looking for the perfect pair for his Momma's imminent meeting with Jesus.

Only this time, he runs into a samaritan with a Christmas list of his own that needs completing:

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Rory O'Malley, who turns 40 today!

Rory O'Malley earned Tony and Drama Desk nominations for his role in The Book of Mormon. Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Off-Broadway: Newsical. Regional: Created the role of Richie Cunningham in Garry Marshall's Happy Days The Musical for Goodspeed Opera House, Paper Mill Playhouse, and recorded the original cast album. Carnegie Mellon grad. Rory is also co-founder of Broadway Impact, Broadway's response to the fight for marriage equality.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!